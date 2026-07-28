Whether you’re investing in mutual funds for the first time at 40 or have been investing for years, this is the right time to reassess your portfolio. With 15–20 years to retirement and potentially lower financial liabilities, you still have ample opportunity to build long-term wealth.

For a 40-year-old investor with 15 to 20 years left until retirement, the first step is to treat retirement as a separate long-term financial goal rather than as part of the overall portfolio.

Age 40 is a crucial stage in both a person’s career and investment journey; hence, your mutual fund portfolio should align with your financial goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon.

So, what should the ideal mutual fund allocation look like after 40? Should you still invest aggressively in equity, or is it time to shift towards safer assets?

Experts explain the right asset allocation strategy and the common pitfalls you should avoid while building a resilient mutual fund portfolio.

Ideal asset allocation at 40

Investors first need to understand that asset allocation should be driven by the tenure of each financial goal rather than age.

A well-diversified mutual fund portfolio can help you continue building wealth while reducing the impact of market volatility.

A 40-year-old investor can have multiple goals running simultaneously, such as children’s higher education and marriage, buying a house or retirement, and each should have a dedicated asset allocation strategy.

The investment horizon should determine how much exposure the portfolio takes to equity and debt.

“For retirement and other long-term goals of more than 5 years, an allocation of around 80% to equity and 20% to debt can be appropriate. Goals due within 2 years can remain 100% allocated in debt, and as the investment horizon increases beyond 2 years, equity allocation can gradually increase,” said Protima Dhawan, Director & Unit Head, Anand Rathi Wealth.

“Gold should be viewed as a defensive asset and can replace up to half of the debt allocation in a long-term portfolio as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty,” Dhawan further added.

What should be the ideal equity to debt ratio?

Starting investments at the age of 40 still provides a reasonable time horizon for wealth creation and achieving long-term financial goals.

“At this stage, financial liabilities are often lower, allowing investors to consider allocating 60%–80% of their portfolio to equity-oriented investments, depending on their risk tolerance and financial objectives. However, if there are short-term goals or upcoming financial obligations, the equity allocation should be reduced accordingly to maintain sufficient liquidity and reduce risk,” said Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

Equity has the potential to deliver higher returns in the longer periods; hence, the equity allocation should be built through diversified equity mutual fund categories to ensure broad market and sector diversification.

Top mutual fund categories for 40-year-olds

The core equity allocation should come through the below equity mutual fund categories according to Dhawan.

Flexi Cap

Multi Cap

Large Cap

Mid Cap

Small Cap

Dividend Yield

Focused Funds

“The ideal market capitalisation allocation remains the same irrespective of age or tenure of goal, with around 50 to 55% in large caps, 20 to 25% in mid caps and the rest in small caps,” recommended Dhawan.

This allocation helps investors participate across different market cycles while maintaining broad market and sector diversification.

However, despite chasing mutual funds, investors should also consider increasing their SIP contributions as their income grows.

An annual SIP step-up of around 10 to 15% is generally achievable for most investors and can significantly enhance the retirement corpus without placing an additional financial burden.

ALSO READ Fresh SIPs shut across international funds; only one scheme still accepts new investors

How to stay invested without taking excessive risk?

Risk should be determined by the investment horizon of a goal rather than the age of the investor.

A 40-year-old investor with 15 to 20 years left until retirement can continue to maintain a high allocation to equity for retirement goals, says Dhawan.

The objective should not be to take maximum risk, but to take the right level of risk that aligns with financial goals, allowing the portfolio to create wealth while managing volatility.

Rebalancing should only be done if the asset allocation has moved away from the target due to market movements. “Apart from this, a detailed review should be carried out once a year to assess any changes in financial goals, income, risk profile, investment horizon and tax planning,” said Dhawan.

This should include reviewing whether financial goals are on track, checking if the asset allocation has drifted from the target due to market movements and confirming that the portfolio remains well diversified across sectors, market caps, categories, etc.

“Investors should also ensure they have an emergency fund covering at least 6 months of expenses, along with adequate health and term insurance, so that unexpected events do not force them to withdraw from long-term investments and interrupt their retirement planning,” recommended Dhawan.

Portfolio mistakes that can cost you

After the age of 40, career changes may occur more frequently due to changing market conditions, organizational restructuring, or personal career aspirations. During this phase, many individuals experience significant salary growth.

A common mistake is that they continue investing the same amount as they did earlier, even when their income has doubled or increased substantially, according to Gibin John.

One of the biggest mistakes investors in their 40s make is treating retirement as just another financial goal instead of giving it a dedicated investment strategy.

Another common mistake is not understanding their overall portfolio asset allocation, with a large portion of their wealth remaining in traditional instruments like fixed deposits that often struggle to beat inflation over the long term.

Ideally, equity should have the maximum allocation in the portfolio for long term goals such as retirement.

Conclusion

As retirement approaches, investors can gradually shift a part of their equity allocation to debt and use a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) from the portfolio to generate regular income, which can meet income needs without depleting the retirement corpus too quickly.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

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