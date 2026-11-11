After a strong September, equity mutual fund inflows lost some momentum in October as investors turned cautious on mid- and small-cap stocks amid heightened market volatility. Net inflows declined 14% to Rs 32,993 crore from Rs 38,306 crore in the previous month, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Wednesday.

The moderation was driven largely by a sharp decline in inflows into mid-cap and small-cap schemes, which fell 38% and 29% month-on-month, respectively. Large-cap funds, however, bucked the trend, registering a 20% increase in inflows.

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The divergence mirrored stock market performance during the month. While the Sensex gained 2.73% and the Nifty rose 1.91%, both the mid-cap and small-cap indices ended in the red.

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Systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions also fell marginally to Rs 32,160 crore. Amfi CEO Venkat Chalasani attributed the decline partly to October 31 falling on a Saturday, which affected the processing of some SIP transactions.

Nearly 100 million SIP accounts contributed during the month. “This marked the third consecutive month of SIP contributions exceeding Rs 32,000 crore,” Chalasani said.

Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC Mutual Fund, said sustained equity inflows and SIP contributions reflected growing investor maturity. “In fact, gross redemptions from equity-oriented funds were the lowest in recent months. Indian investors have matured over the years and increasingly treat volatility as part of the investment journey,” he said.

Nitin Agrawal, CEO, Mutual Funds, InCred Money, said the moderation in small-cap inflows from Rs 9,039 crore to Rs 6,408 crore was healthy rather than alarming. September’s unusually strong inflows were partly driven by investors accumulating units at lower valuations following the August-September market correction.

Large-cap funds, meanwhile, recorded positive inflows for the second consecutive month. Inflows rose to Rs 1,032 crore from Rs 859 crore in September, following three straight months of outflows. According to Agrawal, the sustained recovery suggests that the valuation correction has brought large-cap stocks back into favour with retail investors.

Equity fund AUM declined to Rs 37.15 lakh crore from Rs 37.54 lakh crore in September. Chalasani attributed the fall to mark-to-market losses.

Despite the moderation in equity flows, the mutual fund industry’s net assets under management (AUM) rose to Rs 83.4 lakh crore, largely supported by a sharp revival in debt fund inflows.

Debt funds staged a strong comeback after witnessing outflows in September due to Goods and Services Tax and advance tax payments at the quarter-end. The category attracted net inflows of Rs 1.13 lakh crore in October while liquid funds saw flows of Rs 70,534 crore.

Among precious metals, investor preferences diverged sharply. While inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) declined 21%, silver ETF inflows jumped 57%.

Nehal Meshram, senior analyst at Morningstar Investment Research India, said the moderation in inflows could partly reflect profit-taking following gold’s strong performance earlier in the year.

Meshram added the surge in silver investments to growing interest in the metal’s dual role as a precious metal and an industrial commodity, particularly amid expectations of rising demand from renewable energy, electric vehicles and electronics.

Overall, ETFs recorded net inflows of Rs 20,303.98 crore, up nearly 31% from Rs 15,501.40 crore in September.