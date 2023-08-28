Best-performing Small Cap Funds in 5 years (August 2023): 7 schemes with over 20% annualised returns

Best-performing Small Cap Mutual Funds in 5 years (till August 25, 2023): Direct plans of several small cap funds have given over 20% annualised returns in 5 years. All of these funds have also managed to beat their respective benchmark indices in this duration.

Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on August 25 shows direct plans of as many as 7 Small Cap Funds have given more than 20% annualised returns in 5 years. The regular plans of these schemes have also given over 18% annualised returns in this duration.

The following is a list of 7 top-performing small-cap funds in 3 years. However, before reading further, please note this exercise is for informational purposes only and is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned in this story for investment. Investing in any mutual fund based on past returns only can lead to losses. You should consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before deciding to invest in any mutual fund scheme.

Top-performing Small Cap Funds in 5 Years

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given 29.11% returns while the regular plan has given 27.75% returns in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.01% returns in 5 years.

Axis Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Axis Small Cap Fund has given 23.82% returns while the regular plan has given 22.06% returns in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.01% returns in 5 years.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has given 21.64% returns while the regular plan has given 20.07% returns in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.01% returns in 5 years.

Kotak Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Small Cap Fund has given 22.48% returns while the regular plan has given 21.86% returns in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.01% returns in 5 years.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given 22.96% returns while the regular plan has given 21.86% returns in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.01% returns in 5 years.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given 20.08% returns while the regular plan has given 18.75% returns in 5 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 14.95% returns in 5 years.

Union Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Union Small Cap Fund has given 20.02% returns while the regular plan has given 19.09% returns in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.01% returns in 5 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 25th August 2023. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.