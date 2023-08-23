Top Performing ELSS Mutual Funds in 3 years (August 2023): 13 schemes with 25% to 35% SIP returns

Top-performing ELSS Mutual Funds in 3 years (till August 22, 2023): Direct and regular plans of most of the tax-saving ELSS funds have given double-digit annualised returns in 3 years. However, not all of them have been able to beat their respective benchmark indices.

Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on August 23 shows direct plans of as many as 13 ELSS Mutual Funds have given over 23% annualised returns in 3 years. The regular plans of these schemes have also given over 23% annualised returns in this duration.

Following is the list of 13 top-performing ELSS mutual fund schemes in 3 years, as per AMFi website data tracked till August 22, 2023.

Best-performing ELSS Mutual Funds in 3 years

Quant Tax Plan

The direct plan of Quant Tax Plan has given 35.48% returns while the regular plan has given 33.07% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.81% returns in three years.

Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund

The direct plan of Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund has given 31.05% returns while the regular plan has given 29.56% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 23.04% returns in three years.

Franklin India Taxshield Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Taxshield Fund has given 26.64% returns while the regular plan has given 25.56% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.81% returns in three years.

Mahindra Manulife ELSS Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife ELSS Fund has given 26.59% returns while the regular plan has given 24.48% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.81% returns in three years.

Nippon India Tax Saver (ELSS) Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Tax Saver (ELSS) Fund has given 26.10% returns while the regular plan has given 25.21% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.81% returns in three years.

SBI Long Term Equity Fund

The direct plan of SBI Long Term Equity Fund has given 25.90% returns while the regular plan has given 25.10% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 23.04% returns in three years.

Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund has given 25.47% returns while the regular plan has given 23.90% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.81% returns in three years.

PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund has given 25.27% returns while the regular plan has given 23.63% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.81% returns in three years.

Kotak Tax Saver Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Tax Saver Fund has given 25.59% returns while the regular plan has given 23.93% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.81% returns in three years.

JM Tax Gain Fund

The direct plan of JM Tax Gain Fund Fund has given 25.76% returns while the regular plan has given 24.69% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 23.04% returns in three years.

HDFC Taxsaver Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Taxsaver Fund has given 25.69% returns while the regular plan has given 24.94% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.81% returns in three years.

DSP Tax Saver Fund

The direct plan of DSP Tax Saver Fund has given 25.37% returns while the regular plan has given 24.18% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.81% returns in three years.

Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund has given 25.53% returns while the regular plan has given 24.16% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 23.04% returns in three years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 22nd August 2023. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.