Mutual Funds, Bank Nifty or Gold ETF: Where should I invest surplus Rs 35,000?

Before making an investment, please check your time horizon.

Written by PF Desk
investment planning
Expert answers reader's investment queries. Representational image/Pexels

I have Rs 35,000 surplus money to be invested. Is it advisable to invest in a Mutual Fund, Bank Nifty or Gold ETF or any other investment?

Ashfaque Mastan

Reply by Kunal Jain, Senior Consultant at Alpha Capital, RIA

Before making an investment, please check your time horizon. If your time horizon is less than 5 years, please do not invest in Mutual Funds or Bank Nifty or Gold ETF. If your time horizon is more than 5 years, the equity mutual fund will give the highest return.

I’m 38 single mother earning Rs40,000 per month paying house EMI around Rs 34,000 and taking Rs 10,000 in financial help from my parents. How can I save money for the future?

Swati Ghoble

Reply by Kunal Jain, Senior Consultant at Alpha Capital, RIA

Apart from EMI, there will be other expenses too. Assuming, you can save Rs 5000 Per Month for the next 22 years, you can easily accumulate a corpus of around 1 cr for your retirement. Please start monthly SIP in equity mutual funds for the same.

Have any home loan, property, income tax or other personal finance-related queries? Write to fe.money@financialexpress.com. We will get relevant queries answered by personal finance experts.

Disclaimer: Views and suggestions mentioned above are those of the respective experts/commentators. They do not reflect the views of financialexpress.com.

investing

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 07:34 IST

