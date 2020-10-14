Mutual fund strategies to follow in the current market scenario

Before choosing to invest in mutual funds, choose your asset classes basis your risk profile, goals, and return expectation.

There are many biases that exist when it comes to making financial investments. One such bias is investing in an asset class that has performed better in the previous year. Industry experts say, the relative performance of asset classes changes from year to year. This means, different asset classes, move up in the pecking order and come down the order. Hence, people being biased and investing in MFs will most likely not be able to fetch good returns.

Amongst many investment biases, the most prominent ones are:

• Hindsight bias – Under this, an investor believes that the onset of a past event was predictable and completely obvious. However, experts say the event could not have been reasonably predicted.

• Regret Aversion Bias – Under this, investors are reluctant to sell or lose the investments to avoid confronting the fact that they have made poor investment decisions.

• Trend-Chasing Bias – This is most often seen among investors. They chase past performance in the mistaken belief that historical returns predict future investment performance.

• Familiarity Bias – Instead of diversification with seemingly obvious gains, under this bias, investors are seen to have a preference for familiar or well-known investments.

Akhil Chaturvedi, Associate Director and Head of Sales and Distribution, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, says, “Ideally, one should be allocated in multiple asset classes, and the allocation in these classes would depend on the risk profile, target returns and time in hand, etc. Different asset classes will do well at different points in time. It is actually very difficult to predict especially in the near future which asset classes will outperform.” Therefore, it is suggested to spread the risk across multiple asset classes like gold, fixed income, equities (within equities Indian and International equities).

He says, “In the current economic scenario if juggled well, this kind of funds can emerge as great opportunities for wealth creation. There are some very good products in the Multi-Asset funds category which can help investors achieve risk-mitigation.”

Experts say multi-asset funds come with the advantage of having the flexibility to toggle between different assets and optimize returns. For instance, conservative investors can look at Multi-Asset Funds which are biased towards fixed income in terms of allocation but also include Indian equities, US equities, and gold to reduce risk and beat fixed income returns in the medium to long-term.

Chaturvedi further says, “There are also some aggressive multi-asset funds with equity bias which if invested for the long term can produce some good outcomes.”

In the current economic scenario, if you are looking to invest with short tenure, less than one-year investment horizon – liquid, money market, and ultra-short-term funds could be the best option. For investors, looking to invest for the long term – equities are the best asset class for wealth creation. Chaturvedi says, “Multi-Cap funds which give fund manager freedom to invest in companies across market capitalization are the best option for a smooth wealth creation journey.”

You could also consult a mutual fund advisor or a financial expert to help you make the right choices.