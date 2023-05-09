Mutual Fund SIP calculator: How many years Rs 5000 to Rs 50,000 SIP will take to reach Rs 10 crore

Mutual Fund SIP calculation for Rs 10 crore: You can use Mutual Fund SIP to accumulate any amount over the long term. But this is subject to the condition that you identify the right fund for investing and it continues to give expected returns. To achieve this, it is always advised to take the guidance of a certified financial advisor.

In the last decade, many mutual fund schemes have managed to give inflation-beating and high returns on long-term SIP. With the help of a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), you can invest a part of your income in a scheme regularly on a monthly, weekly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis. The Mutual Fund calculator shows that a SIP of Rs 10,000 will take more than 38 years to reach Rs 10 crore if the rate of return is 12%. This article looks at how much time it will take to reach Rs 10 crore with a SIP of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh assuming 12% returns.

Rs 5000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 5,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in around 45 years at 12% CAGR.

Rs 10,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 38 years and 7 months at 12% CAGR.

Also Read: SIP calculation: How much time will Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh SIP take to reach Rs 5 crore?

Rs 20,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 20,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 32 years and 11 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 25,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 25,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 31 years and 1 month at 12% CAGR.

Rs 30,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 30,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 29 years and 7 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 40,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 40,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 27 years and 3 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 50,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 50,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 25 years and 6 months at 12% CAGR.

Also Read: Top performing Large, Mid and Small Cap Mutual Funds in 10 years and their Top 10 stocks

Rs 75,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 75,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 22 years and 3 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 1 Lakh SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 5 lakh will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 20 years and 1 month at 12% CAGR.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. There is no assurance or guarantee that a mutual fund scheme will give 12% annual returns in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)