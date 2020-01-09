Mutual Fund: Net inflows in equity funds continued to be anaemic in December

Published: January 9, 2020 6:00:46 AM

Net inflows in equity funds in December, of Rs 4,499.39 crore, continued to be anaemic. However, retail investors continued to keep faith in systematic investment plans pushing up SIP inflows to a record high at Rs 8,518 crore.

