Mutual Fund Investment: Know the risks while investing in Debt Funds

Debt mutual funds invest the corpus money collected from multiple investors in a mix of debt or fixed income securities such as treasury bills, government securities, commercial paper, money market instruments and corporate bonds of varying time horizons. Given the fixed interest earning potential with a predetermined maturity period, debt funds are inherently low-risk investment avenues compared to their high-risk equity counterparts, which are subject to market volatility. One must have read the following disclaimer on every mutual fund document \u201cMutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read the offer document carefully before investing.\u201d Thus, even debt funds are not entirely risk-free. Unlike bank FDs, debt funds are prone to credit risk and interest rate risk. Thus, it\u2019s important to understand and evaluate the following risks associated with debt funds prior to investing. Things to consider before investing in Debt Funds: Interest rate risk - The interest rate dynamics has a big impact on the valuation of the Debt Mutual Funds. A rise in the interest rates results in a fall in the bond prices and vice versa. Often the interest rates are guided by factors in the domestic as well as the global economy, which might be difficult to predict. Since debt mutual funds invest primarily in bond instruments, a falling interest rate regime translates into better earnings. When the interest rates are moving in a downward direction, the fund manager would generally opt for long term securities to lock the gains for a longer tenure. Credit risk - It is the probability of default especially if the fund manager invests in debt securities with a low credit rating. Generally, fund managers invest in instruments with a high credit score. There is a higher probability that the interest would be regularly serviced on time and the principal sum repaid upon maturity in case of a higher credit rating. Besides such high-rated instruments would be prone to fewer fluctuations, significantly reducing the credit risk. Scheme-specific risk \u2013 Certain types of debt mutual funds like dynamic bond schemes are subject to specific risks. Under this, the portfolio manager frequently changes the investment mix and tenure based on the interest rate movements. Thus, if the fund manager's estimates go wrong, the allocation can result in a loss. Aside from the risks, the returns on debt funds comprise two components: Interest income and capital appreciation in the security value, depending on the market conditions and investment period, whether short or medium term. The returns from debt mutual funds are not guaranteed and depend upon the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund. In conclusion, a debt fund can help investors meet diverse financial goals, be it an alternate income source to supplement one's salary, a liquid source of funds, retirement planning tool to obtain pension income or an investment option for moderate risk appetite investors, who wish to earn superior returns over fixed deposits rates. Debt funds offer flexibility to switch between funds, liquidity and decent returns. However, one must be aware of the associated risks before investing in \u2018debt funds.' By,\u00a0Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, Alankit LTD