Mutual Fund Investment: 5 common mistakes to avoid while investing in MFs

The popularity of mutual funds is increasing in India day by day, but most people are still not aware of the dos and don’ts of the mutual fund investment. According to recent data, the mutual fund industry, in the last financial year on an average, has added about 9.74 lakh SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) accounts each month. Experts say people are now understanding the benefit of investing in mutual funds, and the opportunity to earn through the power of compounding over a period of time. However, with a lack of proper knowledge and guidance, investors are making mistakes while investing in the MFs. Continuing with such mistakes can make a mess of your investments.

Must Watch | ITR: How to claim exemptions in ITR from FD, PPF

Here are some common mistakes that one should avoid while investing in mutual funds: