The mutual fund industry’s October numbers tell two different stories. Equity funds continued to attract money, but the pace of inflows slowed. Debt funds, meanwhile, made a sharp comeback after witnessing heavy withdrawals in September. Gold ETFs lost some momentum, while silver ETFs attracted stronger inflows.

The overall picture was also more positive. The industry recorded net inflows of nearly Rs 1.74 lakh crore in October, against net outflows of Rs 1.33 lakh crore in September. But a closer look at the category-wise numbers shows that the recovery was not uniform.

Here are five major takeaways from the latest monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

1. Equity mutual fund inflows fall for the second month, but large and mid-cap funds stand out

Equity mutual fund inflows declined for the second consecutive month in October. Investors put a net Rs 32,993.64 crore into equity schemes, down 13.87% from Rs 38,306.55 crore in September.

Advertisement

The moderation was visible across several popular categories. Mid-cap funds saw net inflows fall 37.55% to Rs 4,892.62 crore in October from Rs 7,834.84 crore in September. Small-cap funds recorded inflows of Rs 6,407.50 crore, down 29.11% from Rs 9,038.57 crore in the previous month.

Flexi-cap funds also lost some momentum. Their net inflows declined 25.69% to Rs 4,979.95 crore from Rs 6,701.80 crore in September. Multi-cap funds saw inflows fall 22.84% to Rs 2,977.86 crore.

However, the trend was not the same across all equity categories. Large and mid-cap funds emerged as the standout performers. Their net inflows nearly doubled to Rs 8,484.23 crore in October from Rs 4,271.22 crore in September, a rise of 98.64%.

Large-cap funds also saw an improvement. Net inflows rose 20.12% to Rs 1,032.39 crore from Rs 859.47 crore.

The data also showed a sharp turnaround in contra funds, which moved from net outflows of Rs 97.88 crore in September to net inflows of Rs 1,694.13 crore in October.

The takeaway is that equity investment continued, but the pace moderated in several categories. Large and mid-cap funds, however, managed to attract significantly higher inflows.

2. Debt funds make a sharp comeback, with liquid and overnight funds leading the way

September was a difficult month for debt mutual funds. The category saw net outflows of Rs 1.83 lakh crore. In October, the trend reversed, with debt funds attracting net inflows of Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

The turnaround was largely driven by overnight and liquid funds. Overnight funds attracted Rs 54,893.05 crore in October, against net outflows of Rs 7,281.20 crore in September.

Liquid funds recorded net inflows of Rs 70,533.75 crore, compared with outflows of Rs 95,743.20 crore in the previous month. Money market funds also moved into positive territory, attracting Rs 1,501.94 crore after witnessing outflows of Rs 50,846.21 crore in September.

This means these three categories alone accounted for a substantial part of the debt fund recovery.

However, the improvement was not across the board. Corporate bond funds continued to see outflows, although these narrowed to Rs 3,142.93 crore in October from Rs 4,652.24 crore in September. Banking and PSU debt funds also recorded outflows of Rs 1,238 crore, compared with Rs 2,411.55 crore in the previous month.

Ultra-short-term and short-term funds also remained in the red.

The sharp reversal in debt fund flows is one of the biggest changes in the October data. However, it is important to remember that inflows into overnight and liquid funds can be influenced by short-term cash management needs. They should not automatically be read as a long-term shift in investor preference.

3. Hybrid funds return to positive territory, but arbitrage funds drive the turnaround

Hybrid mutual funds also saw a turnaround in October. The category attracted net inflows of Rs 3,514.06 crore, compared with net outflows of Rs 456.68 crore in September.

But the recovery was largely driven by arbitrage funds. These funds recorded net inflows of Rs 3,928.89 crore in October, after seeing outflows of Rs 3,956.38 crore in September.

Multi-asset allocation funds continued to attract investments, but inflows moderated. The category received Rs 1,514.66 crore in October, down from Rs 3,666.98 crore in September.

Aggressive hybrid funds also saw a decline in inflows, from Rs 1,863.54 crore to Rs 354.77 crore. Balanced advantage funds continued to see withdrawals, with net outflows of Rs 852.70 crore in October.

The numbers suggest that the improvement in the hybrid category was not broad-based. Arbitrage funds accounted for more than the entire net inflow recorded by the category, offsetting outflows in some other hybrid segments.

4. ETF inflows rise 31%, but silver gains while gold loses momentum

Exchange-traded funds had a stronger month in October. The category attracted net inflows of Rs 20,303.98 crore, up 30.98% from Rs 15,501.40 crore in September.

Equity ETFs remained the biggest contributor. Their net inflows rose 30.26% to Rs 12,973.78 crore from Rs 9,959.96 crore in September.

Debt ETFs also turned positive, attracting Rs 751.11 crore in October against net outflows of Rs 883.94 crore in the previous month.

The more interesting trend was in precious metal ETFs. Gold ETFs attracted Rs 3,474.03 crore in October, down 21.94% from Rs 4,450.61 crore in September.

Silver ETFs, on the other hand, gained momentum. Their net inflows increased 56.62% to Rs 3,092.22 crore from Rs 1,974.32 crore in September.

This means the gap between gold and silver ETF inflows narrowed considerably in October. While gold ETFs continued to attract more money in absolute terms, silver ETFs recorded a much sharper month-on-month rise.

5. Mutual fund industry’s AUM rises despite moderation in equity inflows

The mutual fund industry’s assets under management increased marginally in October. Total net assets under management stood at Rs 83.39 lakh crore as on October 31, compared with Rs 82.64 lakh crore at the end of September.

This represents a month-on-month increase of around Rs 74,741 crore, or 0.9%.

The rise came even as equity fund inflows moderated. The industry also recorded total net inflows of Rs 1.74 lakh crore across schemes in October, reversing the net outflows of Rs 1.33 lakh crore seen in September.

The improvement in overall flows was largely supported by debt funds, which moved from heavy outflows to substantial inflows. Hybrid funds and ETFs also recorded positive net flows.

The AUM increase, however, should not be attributed only to fresh investments. Market movements and changes in the value of underlying investments also affect the industry’s assets under management.

What do the October numbers tell us?

The October data shows that mutual fund flows can change sharply from one month to another, particularly in debt and arbitrage categories. Equity funds continued to attract money, but inflows moderated in several segments, especially mid-cap, small-cap and flexi-cap funds.

At the same time, large and mid-cap funds attracted stronger inflows. Silver ETFs gained momentum even as gold ETF inflows slowed. The debt fund recovery also helped push the industry’s overall net flows back into positive territory.

For investors, one month’s inflow data should not become the basis for changing their portfolios. Fund selection should continue to depend on financial goals, investment horizon, risk appetite and portfolio allocation rather than short-term popularity.

Disclaimer: This story is based on AMFI’s monthly mutual fund industry data for September and October 2026. Monthly net inflows indicate the difference between investments and redemptions during the period. They do not indicate fund performance or guarantee future returns. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Investors should consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.