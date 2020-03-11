Mutual Fund AAUM touches Rs 28.29 lakh crore: AMFI

Updated: March 11, 2020 5:33:32 PM

The AMFI said market indices have grown year-on-year at six per cent, against 15 per cent rise in AUM in the MF industry.

The AMFI said that ELSS schemes continued to find favour with individual investors despite the "Budget proposing alternate simplified tax structure".

The average assets under management (AAUMs) in the mutual fund industry has touched an all-time high of Rs 28.29 lakh crore, AMFI said in its February 2020 report. Chief Executive, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), N S Venkatesh said, continued vibrancy in monthly SIP flows stood at Rs 8,513 crore and net inflows to equity AUMs touched Rs 10,796 crore, a record high this fiscal.

“This has resulted in mutual funds AAUMs achieving an all-time high of Rs 28.29 lakh crore,” he said in a statement. The AMFI said market indices have grown year-on-year at six per cent, against 15 per cent rise in AUM in the MF industry.

“We expect continued buoyancy in SIP flows in March too though a few institutional investors may re-assess their investment strategies, given deep correction in the markets,” Venkatesh said. SIP monthly contributions have breached the Rs 8000-mark for the 15th consecutive month, he said. The AMFI said that ELSS schemes continued to find favour with individual investors despite the “Budget proposing alternate simplified tax structure”.

