Muthoot Finance to offer complimentary COVID-19 insurance for gold loan customers

Muthoot Finance Limited, the NBFC gold loan provider, today tied up with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance to provide complimentary Covid-19 insurance cover for their gold loan customers.

During these uncertain times (pandemic), Muthoot Finance has been extending benefits to its customers. The Company is offering a higher per gram lending rate for Gold Loan along with a complimentary Covid-19 insurance cover up to Rs 1 lakh for its MSL Scheme gold loan customers.

The Muthoot Finance Ayush Gold Loan is an initiative of Muthoot Group through which they will provide complimentary Covid19 insurance cover to their eligible gold loan customers. This complimentary Covid19 cover, however, will be available only for the customers availing a gold loan from Muthoot Finance under the MSL Scheme.

The Muthoot Super Loan (MSL)is a type of gold loan offered to those customers who wish to avail of a higher loan amount against their gold. Its customers also get the benefits of discounts arising out of timely repayment of the loan.

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance said on the tie-up, “Muthoot Finance as a company always believes in the philosophy of helping people and giving back to society. As a part of our ongoing customer loyalty program and social commitment, we are providing the customer’s insurance coverage with an objective to build confidence and help move ahead in life without any fear.”