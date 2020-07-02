Muthoot Finance offers gold loan at your doorstep – Check details

The NBFC has launched the loan at home service, keeping in view the movement restrictions and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 situation.

Want to avail of a gold loan from the comfort of your home in times of Covid-19? Here’s good news for you. Muthoot Finance has launched ‘Loan@Home’ service, wherein the NBFC is helping customers to avail of a gold loan without stepping out of their home.

This dedicated loan service at home includes the Muthoot Finance staff visiting the customer’s home at the appointed date and time, carrying out required digital checks, verifying the customer’s gold ornaments at the customer’s premises, creating the loan, generating loan documentation, and then the loan amount is credited to the customer’s bank account. Muthoot Finance is one of the popular financial services and gold loan providers in India.

The loan at home is an app-based digital service, with which a customer can apply for a gold loan through the ‘Loan@Home’ mobile app and web portal. As soon as the inquiry is verified and accepted, a real-time customer due diligence takes place through a video-based KYC process. After which an appointment is made for the visit by Muthoot Finance executives, to visit the customer’s home.

The NBFC has launched the loan at home service, keeping in view the movement restrictions and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 situation. Considering the challenges faced by individuals in these trying times, this service will help them monetize their gold ornaments without stepping out of their homes.

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance, said, “Under difficult circumstances as now, a large number of people across India are finding it difficult to visit any branch to do business due to the restrictions, which is especially apparent among higher net worth (HNI) customers. With the ‘loan at home’, the services will be taken to the customer’s home. Now the customer can avail of a gold loan from the comfort of their home without having to visit the branch at any stage of the procedure.”