A taxpayer who sold a jointly owned residential property and invested the proceeds in multiple properties has won a tax dispute before the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

The tribunal allowed his claim for exemption under Section 54 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and also directed the tax department to allow Rs 20.44 lakh spent on making his newly purchased flat habitable.

The ruling is relevant for taxpayers dealing with older property transactions, as the tribunal examined the version of Section 54 that applied before the law was amended in 2014. It held that, under the earlier provisions, the exemption was not restricted to just one residential house in the circumstances of this case.

The tribunal also ruled that the tax department could not reject the taxpayer’s claim for home improvement expenses when the documents on record supported the nature of the work carried out.

The order was passed on May 29, 2026, in the case of Vivek Juneja versus the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, for assessment year 2013-14.

How did the property sale lead to a tax dispute?

Juneja and his mother jointly owned a residential property that they sold during the relevant financial year. From the sale, Juneja received Rs 23.76 crore, representing his 50% share of the sale consideration.

While calculating his long-term capital gains, he claimed deductions under Section 54 and Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act, along with other eligible expenses.

He subsequently purchased a flat in the Raj Classic building in Mumbai for Rs 4.90 crore. The amount remaining after the relevant investments and expenses was deposited in the Capital Gains Account Scheme.

Juneja later withdrew money from this account and invested in two more properties. These included a plot of land at Mhow, where he started constructing a house, and another property at Sylvanus.

However, the tax department questioned his claim for additional exemption.

The Assessing Officer took the view that Juneja had already claimed exemption under Section 54 for the flat purchased at Raj Classic. According to the department, he could not claim another exemption for investments in additional properties.

The department also rejected his claim relating to the unutilised amount deposited in the Capital Gains Account Scheme. The first appellate authority upheld the disallowances, prompting Juneja to approach the ITAT.

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Why the old Section 54 rules mattered

The main issue before the tribunal was whether Juneja could claim exemption for investments in more than one residential property under the version of Section 54 applicable to assessment year 2013-14.

The distinction is important because the wording of Section 54 changed with effect from April 1, 2015.

Before the amendment, the law referred to investment in “a residential house”. Courts had interpreted this expression to include more than one residential house in qualifying cases.

The Finance Act, 2014, replaced the words “a residential house” with “one residential house in India”. The change applied from assessment year 2015-16 onwards.

Juneja argued that this restriction could not be applied retrospectively to his case. He relied on judicial precedents, including the Bombay High Court’s decision in ‘Krishnagopal B. Nangpal vs DCIT’.

The tribunal agreed with the taxpayer.

It noted that the earlier provision did not specifically bar an assessee from claiming exemption for investments in multiple residential houses. The tribunal relied on judicial decisions that had interpreted the old wording of Section 54 to permit such claims.

The ITAT observed that the amendment introducing the words “one residential house” applied prospectively. Since Juneja’s case concerned assessment year 2013-14, the department could not use the amended restriction to deny his claim merely because he had invested in more than one property.

The tribunal accordingly directed the Assessing Officer to allow the deduction claimed under Section 54.

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What happens to money deposited in the Capital Gains Account Scheme?

The tribunal also examined the tax department’s objection to the amount Juneja had deposited in the Capital Gains Account Scheme.

This scheme allows eligible taxpayers to park capital gains that have not yet been used to purchase or construct a qualifying residential property within the prescribed time. The deposit helps preserve the exemption claim, subject to the conditions of the law.

The department had argued that Juneja was not entitled to further exemption because he had already purchased the Raj Classic flat.

The tribunal rejected this reasoning. It held that the amount deposited in the scheme could not be taxed in the year under consideration merely because the taxpayer had already claimed exemption for another property.

It further observed that any disallowance on account of non-utilisation of the deposited amount could be made only after the expiry of the prescribed three-year period.

The order also recorded that Juneja had offered an unutilised amount of Rs 2.49 crore from the deposit to tax in assessment year 2016-17.

The ruling reinforces the importance of following the timelines and conditions applicable to the Capital Gains Account Scheme. A deposit does not provide a permanent exemption by itself. The taxpayer must use the money in accordance with the law.

ITAT allows Rs 20.44 lakh spent on making the flat habitable

The taxpayer also challenged the disallowance of expenses incurred on improving his newly purchased flat.

Juneja had claimed Rs 40.44 lakh towards the cost of improvement while calculating his long-term capital gains. The Assessing Officer examined the supporting documents and concluded that some expenses related to items such as air conditioning, painting, furniture, kitchen cabinets and appliances.

The officer allowed Rs 20 lakh on an estimated basis but disallowed the remaining Rs 20.44 lakh.

Juneja argued before the tribunal that the expenditure related to civil and electrical work required to make the flat habitable. He questioned why the department had allowed only part of the claim when the supporting documents were available.

The ITAT examined the invoices and other material placed on record. It noted that the flat was not in a habitable condition when Juneja acquired it.

The tribunal also considered a letter from the interior designer, which described the work required to make the property habitable. The invoices indicated that the disputed expenditure related to civil and electrical work carried out in the flat.

The tribunal found that the department’s conclusion that the expenses were not related to making the house habitable was not supported by the evidence.

It therefore directed the Assessing Officer to delete the disallowance of Rs 20.44 lakh.

What the ruling means for taxpayers

According to Dinkar Sharma, partner at Jotwani Associates, the case highlights the importance of checking which version of the tax law applies to a property transaction.

“Section 54 claims must be examined under the law applicable to the relevant assessment year. The rules that apply today may not be the same as those that applied to an older property sale.”

For taxpayers, the ruling also underlines the importance of maintaining proper records when claiming deductions or exemptions against capital gains.

Those who sell a residential property should keep documents showing the sale consideration, the cost of the new property, payments made towards construction and other eligible expenses. They should also retain proof of deposits into the Capital Gains Account Scheme and records of subsequent withdrawals and utilisation.

However, the decision should not be read as allowing every taxpayer to claim exemption for multiple houses under the current law. The ITAT’s decision turned on the provisions applicable to assessment year 2013-14.

For transactions governed by the amended Section 54, the exemption is generally linked to investment in one residential house in India, subject to the conditions and limits prescribed by the law.

The key lesson is simple: when calculating capital gains tax, the date of the transaction and the law applicable to the relevant assessment year can make a significant difference. Proper documentation can also help taxpayers defend legitimate claims when the tax department raises questions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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