Buying a property below its stamp-duty value can lead to a tax issue, even if the buyer has paid the actual agreed price.

In a recent case, a Mumbai man bought a flat jointly with his wife for about Rs 60 lakh, but the property’s stamp-duty value was Rs 94.81 lakh. This difference triggered a tax dispute of Rs 34.81 lakh. The tax department treated the difference as taxable income under Section 56(2)(x)(b) of the Income Tax Act.

The Assessing Officer (AO) assessed the Rs 34.81 lakh difference between the property price and stamp duty value as taxable income.

The CIT(A) (Commissioner of Income Tax – Appeals) upheld the entire addition, citing the fact that his wife had not disclosed her portion of the difference; hence, her case was not subject to scrutiny.

The taxpayer requested the tax authorities to refer the property to the Departmental Valuation Officer (DVO) to find out its fair market value, but they declined his request.

The taxpayer finally challenged this dispute before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Mumbai, explaining that the flat had no occupation certificate and lacked basic amenities that impacted its market value.

The ITAT found merit in the taxpayer’s case, and hence the ruling points out that a buyer who challenges the stamp duty value with legitimate proof has the right to an independent valuation and that the stamp duty authorities’ valuation is not the last word when it comes to the imposition of tax on the difference.

Another significant lesson for common taxpayers is that this ruling upholds the legal stance that co-owners cannot be taxed on the other co-owner’s portion.

Here’s what the common taxpayers need to know about the tax dispute and the ITAT ruling.

The case

In Shyamsunder Bansidhar Reengusia v. ITO [ITA No. 5585/Mum/2025, AY 2018-19], the Mumbai ITAT examined a matter where a residential property was bought at a price lower than its stamp duty value.

Mr. Reengusia, along with his wife, jointly purchased a flat in Chembur, Mumbai, in August 2017 for about Rs. 60 lakh. His wife held 58.92% of the property, while he held 41.08%.

However, the stamp duty authority valued the property at Rs. 94.81 lakh, resulting in a difference of Rs. 34.81 lakh between the purchase price and the stamp duty value.

The AO reopened the assessment and treated the entire difference of Rs. 34.81 lakh as Mr. Reengusia’s income under section 56(2)(x)(b). The AO relied on the stamp duty value and did not accept the taxpayer’s explanation for the lower purchase price.

The CIT(A) also upheld the entire addition. Although Mr. Reengusia owned only 41.08% of the property, the CIT(A) reasoned that his wife had not reported her share of the difference and her case had escaped scrutiny. He therefore considered it appropriate to tax the full Rs. 34.81 lakh in Mr. Reengusia’s hands.

Mr. Reengusia challenged this approach before the ITAT and explained that the flat suffered from practical disadvantages which affected its market value. Particularly, the builder had not obtained an Occupation Certificate and certain basic amenities were unavailable when he purchased the property.

He therefore argued that the stamp duty value did not reflect the property’s actual market value. He had also specifically requested that the Department refer the property to a DVO for an independent valuation, but the authorities did not act on that request.

The ITAT found merit in his case. It observed that once the taxpayer specifically disputed the stamp duty valuation and produced material supporting a different market value, the AO ought to have referred the property to the DVO before determining the taxable difference.

The tax authorities could not simply rely on the stamp duty value while ignoring the taxpayer’s valuation objection.

The Tribunal also disagreed with the approach of taxing the entire difference in Mr. Reengusia’s hands. The property was jointly owned in clearly identified proportions.

The fact that the Department had not taken action against his wife did not justify taxing her share in his hands. A taxpayer cannot be made responsible for another co-owner’s share merely because the Department did not scrutinise that other person’s case.

However, the ITAT did not finally delete the Rs. 34.81 lakh addition. Instead, it set aside the CIT(A)’s order and sent the matter back to the AO with directions to consider the taxpayer’s request for a DVO valuation and provide him a reasonable opportunity to present his case.

Joint property ownership: ITAT clarifies who bears tax on price difference

In the above tax dispute, the ITAT clarified that where a property has clearly identified co-owners and ownership shares, the Department cannot tax the entire difference between the stamp duty value and purchase price in the hands of just one co-owner.

Any taxable difference must be considered according to each person’s ownership share. The ITAT ruling also stated that the Department’s failure to tax another co-owner does not justify adding that person’s share to the income of the co-owner under assessment.

The ruling also highlights that when a taxpayer disputes the stamp duty value and provides supporting reasons, the tax authorities must properly examine those objections, including the request for an independent DVO valuation, before determining the taxable amount.

However, the final tax liability in the said ruling remains subject to the AO’s fresh examination.

Stamp duty value higher than market value: What can homebuyers do?

Where the stamp duty value of a property is substantially higher than its actual market value due to the absence of an Occupation Certificate (OC), lack of amenities or other deficiencies, the homebuyer should maintain proper documentary evidence in order to justify the lower purchase price.

Such documents may include the purchase agreement, correspondence with the builder, photographs of the property’s condition, details of missing amenities, an independent valuation report, wherever available, etc.

If the Income-tax Department questions the difference, the homebuyer should submit a written explanation with supporting documents and formally request the Assessing Officer (AO) to refer the property to a Departmental Valuation Officer (DVO) for an independent valuation.

The Mumbai ITAT ruling highlights that the income tax authorities need to examine the homebuyer’s objections rather than relying solely on the stamp duty value.

However, it is pertinent to note that the absence of an OC or other amenities does not automatically exempt the buyer from tax. The final tax liability will depend on the property’s valuation, supporting evidence and applicable tax provisions.

“Once a taxpayer specifically disputes the stamp duty value assessed or assessable by the stamp authorities before the Assessing Officer, the Assessing Officer must (under Section 50C(2) (a) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 refer the matter for valuation by the DVO for independent verification,” said Ashish Mehta, Partner at Khaitan & Co.

Paying stamp duty as per the assessed / assessable rates by itself does not prevent a DVO reference, Mehta further added.

Property bought below stamp value: Documents to prove fair value

Taxpayers should keep supporting documents / evidence like:

• a registered valuer’s report;

• comparable sale deeds from the same locality;

• evidence of defects such as a missing occupation certificate or poor amenities;

• structural defects, encumbrances, nuances, if any,

• negotiation records with the seller;

• a clear banking trail of payments.

“Even during the assessment proceedings, if the possibility of an addition in account of difference in valuation comes up, the option to refer the matter to DVO should be opted for in writing at the earliest possible instance,” stated Mehta.

Key takeaway for common taxpayers

While ultimately this case was remanded back to ascertain the merits of the claim regarding the valuation difference, the ruling confirms that a buyer who disputes the stamp duty value with credible evidence is entitled to an independent valuation and that the valuation adopted by stamp duty authorities is not the final word as far as levy of tax on difference is concerned.

Another key takeaway is reconfirmation of the legal position that co-owners cannot be taxed on the other co-owner’s share.

Each co-owner is a separate taxable entity in the eyes of law, and shortfall/lack of initiation of proceedings against one co-owner cannot automatically trigger a charge of tax or recovery proceedings from the other co-owner.

Buyers should record ownership shares clearly and make sure documents, payments, and returns match those shares.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the Mumbai ITAT order in Shyamsunder Bansidhar Reengusia v. ITO [ITA No. 5585/Mum/2025, AY 2018-19] in an order dated 31.08.2026. The observations and relief granted by the Tribunal are based on the facts, evidence and circumstances of that particular case and should not be construed as a general exemption from tax scrutiny of share transactions. Taxpayers should seek professional advice based on the facts of their individual cases.

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