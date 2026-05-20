You will probably have multiple Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts linked to various employers under the same UAN (Universal Account Number) if you have changed employment several times.

While each new job typically results in a new Member ID under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), merging multiple PF accounts is crucial because it provides a number of advantages, including more accurate tracking of service history for pension benefits, faster claim settlement and withdrawals, and ongoing accumulation of EPF interest on the merged PF balance. Here’s a detailed look at the step-by-step process to do it online.

Things to keep ready before starting the PF merging process

Physical documents are not needed when merging multiple Provident Fund (PF) accounts. Rather, you must have your Universal Account Number (UAN) profile validated with KYC details like Aadhaar, PAN, as well as bank account details. The following essential items are required to finish the online process:

Universal Account Number (UAN): This unique 12-digit identification number allotted by the EPFO must be in an active stage and linked with your registered mobile number.

Member IDs: You must keep ready the PF account numbers/Member IDs of your previous employers, which can be found on salary slips or PF account statements.

Verified KYC: For PF transfers, you must update and validate your EPF KYC. To complete this, sign in to the EPFO Member Portal and link your bank, PAN, and Aadhaar details. The application must then be officially approved by your employer.

Benefits of merging multiple EPF accounts

The following are some benefits of merging multiple EPF accounts:

To fully benefit from social security schemes like the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI), it is crucial to transfer PF with each job change.

When you change jobs, instead of withdrawing your PF balance, you can transfer your PF balance to the new EPF account and enjoy the power of compounding. If the money remains invested in EPF and earns the existing rate of interest of 8.25%, the accumulated balance can potentially double in almost 8.7 years. Not withdrawing and continuing the PF account even when changing jobs can help members create a substantial retirement corpus in the long run.

The EPF scheme allows employees who have completed more than 10 years of eligible service to avail pension benefits. Merging your old PF accounts to the new employer ensures that your previous years of service are not lost and continue to be counted for your total service period. This helps to keep employment records continuous and can help with eligibility for a pension in the future.

If you merge multiple EPF accounts, then all your PF savings will be in a single active account and claim settlements and withdrawals will be faster. Also, it reduces the chances of your old EPF accounts becoming inactive or unclaimed after a job transfer, so you can keep an improved record of your retirement savings.

How to merge multiple PF accounts?

Employees can follow the steps below to merge multiple PF accounts:

Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and log in to your PF account using the required credentials i.e., Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Now navigate to the ‘Online Services; tab and click on ‘One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’ button.

Now, verify your personal information and PF account for the current employer and click on ‘Get details’ to view the PF account details of previous employers.

Now you need to choose either your previous employer or current employer for claim attestation of the form, depending on the availability of an authorised signatory with DSC. Simply select the employer and enter your Member ID or UAN.

Click “Get OTP” in the following step to get an OTP to your UAN-registered mobile number. To successfully complete the application procedure for merging your multiple PF accounts, verify the OTP and click submit.

Via mail

To merge PF accounts via email, compose an email to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in for account deactivation. If you have more than one Universal Account Number (UAN), this method can be used. An SMS will be sent to you once the old UAN is disabled by EPFO and your details provided are verified.

The accumulated funds can then be transferred from your previous account to the current one by logging into the EPFO Unified Member Portal and submitting a transfer claim. Ensure your KYC (Aadhaar, PAN, and Bank Details) is fully updated before you submit the request.

How to track the status of merging multiple PF accounts?

Log onto the EPFO Member e-Sewa Portal to track the progress of your PF account merger (EPF transfer) request. Click on Track Claim Status after selecting the Online Services option. “Pending with the employer” is the status displayed once the claim is filed. The form’s status will appear as “Accepted by the employer” if the employer approves the transfer request.

Can EPF accounts merge automatically in the future?

EPFO recently announced proposals to ease PF account transfers at the time of a job change. Under the proposed system, PF balances would be automatically transferred to the latest employer-linked account without separate transfer requests from employees. The move is aimed at reducing paperwork, improving efficiency and making EPF account management easier for crores of subscribers.

If you have more than one EPF account from previous jobs, then merging them into one active account may streamline retirement planning while making withdrawals easier in the future. The online EPFO transfer facility enables subscribers to do the process in a digital mode with Aadhaar-based authentication and minimal requirements of physical documents.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and is based on publicly available EPFO guidelines and portal processes. EPFO rules, procedures and eligibility conditions may change from time to time. Readers are advised to verify details on the official EPFO portal or consult a financial or tax advisor before taking any action related to EPF transfers, withdrawals or account merging.