MS Dhoni quoted on Govt’s pension portal. What it means for money and post-retirement life

While cricketer MS Dhoni has won millions of fans across the country and abroad because of his exceptional cricketing exploits, his words of wisdom can also inspire many.

As Dhoni today plays the final of Tata IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, FE PF Desk stumbled upon a quote attributed to him on the Government’s recently revamped website for pensioners. The quote says, ‘Without any motion or movement there is no life’.

Dhoni’s words mean a lot for an individual’s personal finance as well as for life after retirement.

Just as motion or movement is necessary for life, it is important to have sound financial health as well. In the financial journey of an individual, the only thing that is constantly growing is inflation while other things like income, expenses, and investments keep going through ups and downs. Therefore, during the working years, it becomes important for individuals to keep their money moving into investment schemes and assets that can give them better and assured returns.

An investment that is not even beating inflation could prove to be very costly in post-retirement life. For instance, if you are spending Rs 50,000 per month today, you may need around Rs 1.6 lakh for the same expenses after 20 years, assuming 6% inflation. Similarly, if you are spending Rs 1 lakh per month today, you may need Rs 3.2 lakh per month after 20 years at 6% inflation.

MS Dhoni’s words of wisdom on top of the pensioners’ portal.

Beyond money, movement is also important for physical well-being, especially in post-retirement life. If you are not doing daily exercises or any other physical activities, you may attract several diseases fast.

Movement, therefore, is crucial both for life and money, and Dhoni’s words quoted on the pensioners’ portal aptly sum this up.

Some other quotes mentioned on the top of the pensioners’ portal are those of former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata and American technology journalist and moderator Walt Mossberg.

Tata is quoted as saying, “Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going, because a straight line even in an ECG means we are not alive.”

Mossberg is quoted as saying, “I see retirement as just another of these reinventions, another chance to do new things and be a new version of myself.”

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s fans are hoping that he will continue to play in the IPL next year. As the captain of the Indian cricket team, Dhoni holds the record of winning T20 and ODI world cups.