Motor Vehicles Act 2019: Renewing your motor insurance policy? First, make sure it is not fake

After the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act 2019, violators of traffic rules are being charged with hefty penalties. Because of which in the last few days, according to motor insurers, renewal of motor insurance policies has seen a surge. People have started to take the Motor Vehicles Act amendments seriously and are complying with the same.

Animesh Das, Head of Product Strategy – ACKO General Insurance, says, “With the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act, people are now voluntarily coming in and renewing their policies on our website. We have seen a 600 per cent rise in issuance of two-wheeler insurance policies in the past few days.”

Under the new provisions, the penalty for driving an uninsured vehicle has been revised. Earlier, for driving an uninsured vehicle a penalty of Rs 1000 and/or punishment up to three months was levied. However, with the new regulations, violators will be charged a fine ranging between Rs 2000 to Rs 4000 and/or imprisonment up to 3 months. Hence, experts believe, the number of new insurance policies and renewal of old policies will increase significantly.

However, while opting for a policy beware of fake policies. It might also be the case that the auto insurance policy you have bought recently may be fake. Wherein, any claims arising from it won’t be honored. Not only in India but all around the world fraud cases in the insurance industry have been rising and have become a cause of concern. Around 1-2 per cent of the total vehicle insurance policies, according to industry estimates, are fake in India. Hence, while buying an insurance policy, try to either buy it directly from the insurance company or from a reliable aggregator.

Here is how to find out how to spot a fake policy and avoid buying it: