Mother’s Day 2018: 5 smart tips for working moms to manage their finances

Gone are the days when only men used to be the sole breadwinner of their family and taking care of the family’s financial needs was believed to be their responsibility, while the lady of the home was supposed to do the household work. In today’s world, women are not only keeping pace with men in almost every field which was previously dominated by men, but many of them have also started taking the financial responsibility for the household onto their own shoulders.

Still, financial experts believe, a majority of women don’t appear to be at par with men when it comes to managing their finances, may be because lack of time as they have to manage both their home and family. Whatever be the reason, like men, working women too need to manage their finances very judiciously. Here are some financial management tips for the working moms:

1. Say no to impulse buying: As a working mom, you juggle three jobs — professional, housemaker and mother. But with greater power comes greater responsibilities. “There are some instances where working mothers due to higher disposable incomes also fall prey to consumerism and impulse buying. You know how hard you worked to earn every rupee. Do not fritter away that economic value on such things. While spending on yourself for productive purposes like career enhancement and family bonding are welcome, every rupee spent just because ‘you want it’ is not a wise thing to do,” says Anil Rego, Founder and CEO, Right Horizons.

2. You also need insurance: Because working mothers are always in a race against time, they sometimes forget that they are women. The life cycle of a woman is different and hence her needs are different too. But in the hurry to provide the good things for everybody else, mothers forget themselves. “This is why it is important for her to know about the special insurance needs, right from life, maternity and health covers. If you know another working mom, you have the responsibility to let her know. Insurance helps reduce big costs by paying a small premium every month. Ignoring insurance when you can afford it is a mistake most people make. As a working mother, you have to stay clear of such follies. As an income earner, you are an important asset and protecting that asset is a priority through insurance,” says Rego.

3. Delegate money jobs at home: Working women spend a lot of time away. This is what today’s careers demand. However, that does not mean that working mothers are less active when it comes on the home-front. In fact, working mothers are expected to balance everything perfectly. This perfection comes at a cost: lack of delegation. Despite working so hard and getting so less time for yourself, working moms are unable to delegate money jobs. It can be small things like payments to bigger financial liabilities. It is important that you are able to trust people to do financial-related jobs without your supervision.

4. Don’t let guilt cloud your financial plan: All said and done, working moms do feel guilty due to less time at home. With the social pressures piling on, they start making small adjustments and compromises with their career to emerge as the ‘ideal mother’. Please do not make such mistakes. A working mother has an extremely important role in the family. Because of you, the family has a better standard of life as your income improves the family fortunes. When you earn more by way of a good appraisal, do not spend the money. Save it and invest it accordingly in different avenues like mutual funds, pension plans, and liquid schemes. Your salary or income is helping the whole family stay on course in terms of the financial plan.

5. Bring more working moms into your social circle: Working women and working mothers are often looked down upon in some circles. They will always complain about how working moms are not doing justice to their children. There will be protest as to why working mothers are spending less time at family functions. Ignore such jibes. You must be clear about how and why you are working.

“Today children’s education and marriage events are expensive. A few years down the line, they will get even more expensive. Hence, your family needs all hands it can afford to chase important financial goals. Unfortunately, people with conservative mindsets may not understand these nuances. This is why you should bring more working moms into your circle. By listening and interacting with more people like you, you will be able to justify things. Their problems and experiences will help you understand how to deal with money issues in a better way,” advises Rego.