Most popular ETFs and index funds chosen by investors – Check the list

By: |
January 14, 2021 5:50 PM

After Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are the most innovative and popular investment options in India.

While the ETF market in India is still in its nascent stages, 2020 was a volatile year for most ETFs too.

After Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are the most innovative and popular investment options in India.

Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww says, “While the ETF market in India is still in its nascent stages, 2020 was a volatile year for most ETFs too. Based on the YTD figures, Gold ETFs performed better in 2020 as compared with equity or currency-based ETFs.”

Index funds mostly track a certain index, hence, industry experts say there wasn’t a great deal of change in their performance in 2020 as compared to 2019. The median annual returns in 2019 were 13.49 per cent and the median annual returns in 2020 were 13.42 per cent. However, they gained tremendously in terms of popularity with investors as they grew 80 per cent year on year in terms of average assets under management.

According to a survey by Groww, some ETFs and Index Funds were seen to be popular among investors.

List of popular ETFs and Index Funds, according to data by Groww;

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF has been the best performing ETF in India in 2020.

Top ETFs
SBI Nifty 50 ETF
UTI Nifty 50 ETF
Kotak Nifty 50 ETF
LIC Nifty 50 ETF
HDFC Nifty 50 ETF

In Gold ETFs these were the most popular ones;
Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF
Invesco India Gold ETF
SBI ETF Gold Index Funds
HDFC Gold ETF
Kotak Gold ETF

Top Index Funds
UTI Nifty Index Fund Direct-Growth
ICICI Prudential Sensex Index Fund Direct-Growth
ICICI Prudential Nifty Index Direct Plan-Growth
HDFC Index Sensex Direct Plan-Growth
SBI Nifty Index Direct Plan-Growth

