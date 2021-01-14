Most popular ETFs and index funds chosen by investors – Check the list

While the ETF market in India is still in its nascent stages, 2020 was a volatile year for most ETFs too.

After Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are the most innovative and popular investment options in India.

Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww says, “While the ETF market in India is still in its nascent stages, 2020 was a volatile year for most ETFs too. Based on the YTD figures, Gold ETFs performed better in 2020 as compared with equity or currency-based ETFs.”

Index funds mostly track a certain index, hence, industry experts say there wasn’t a great deal of change in their performance in 2020 as compared to 2019. The median annual returns in 2019 were 13.49 per cent and the median annual returns in 2020 were 13.42 per cent. However, they gained tremendously in terms of popularity with investors as they grew 80 per cent year on year in terms of average assets under management.

According to a survey by Groww, some ETFs and Index Funds were seen to be popular among investors.

List of popular ETFs and Index Funds, according to data by Groww;

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF has been the best performing ETF in India in 2020.

Top ETFs

SBI Nifty 50 ETF

UTI Nifty 50 ETF

Kotak Nifty 50 ETF

LIC Nifty 50 ETF

HDFC Nifty 50 ETF

In Gold ETFs these were the most popular ones;

Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF

Invesco India Gold ETF

SBI ETF Gold Index Funds

HDFC Gold ETF

Kotak Gold ETF

Top Index Funds

UTI Nifty Index Fund Direct-Growth

ICICI Prudential Sensex Index Fund Direct-Growth

ICICI Prudential Nifty Index Direct Plan-Growth

HDFC Index Sensex Direct Plan-Growth

SBI Nifty Index Direct Plan-Growth