In early 2017, Mukund Prajapati was handed his first real job, in manual testing at a large IT services company, on about Rs 2.9 lakh a year. To keep it, he had to clear seven internal exams within eight attempts.

He did not. He was let go.

“It was a difficult period,” he says. “I had just started earning and had already begun contributing towards household expenses.” His father had taken an education loan to put him through engineering. “I questioned whether I had made the right career choice.”

He is 36 now, a data engineer with an offer from a consulting firm in the UAE worth about Rs 1.5 crore a year. He has not counted a rupee of it.

Advertisement

He does not need to for the headline number. By his own estimate, he and his wife now own assets worth about Rs 11.53 crore. After their Rs 65 lakh home loan, he puts the household’s net worth at about Rs 10.88 crore.

Everyday Crorepatis, the Financial Express series on how working Indians build wealth, has met people who feared losing a job. Mukund has already lost one, and almost everything about how he handles money traces back to that.

Traditional savings and meticulous tracking: The middle-class foundation

Mukund grew up in Kanpur. His father was an accounts officer at a private manufacturing company, earning around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 a month. His mother, a homemaker, took on stitching work from neighbours to add to the household income.

His father kept a small diary of every expense: school fees, electricity bills, savings. He preferred saving up for something to borrowing for it. The family’s money sat in recurring deposits, fixed deposits and traditional insurance policies. Shares never came up.

His parents dipped into their savings to pay for his coaching, then for an engineering degree in computer science at a private college in Noida. He finished in 2015, with his father carrying an education loan of around Rs 2.5 lakh, and spent the next year preparing for job interviews.

The salary that wouldn’t budge

About 15 days after the layoff, at a friend’s urging, he applied again to IBM, where earlier applications had gone unanswered. He joined in February 2017.

The work was on JD Edwards, an enterprise software platform he had little interest in. What he wanted was big data. So, he taught himself Python, SQL, Hadoop and Spark through online courses and weekend practice. For a long time, it led nowhere, because nobody would give him a production project without experience.

The break came in May 2020. He moved on to a big data project and often worked 12 to 15 hours a day to keep up. His pay did not follow. By January 2022, five years in, he was earning about Rs 3.78 lakh a year.

“I was frustrated because I felt my contribution was not reflected in my compensation,” he says.

The counter-offer that changed everything

He started interviewing. Four companies made offers ranging from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 13 lakh. His manager matched the highest, and by March 2022 he was on about Rs 13 lakh.

“This was the first time I understood the financial value of developing specialised skills,” he says.

The rest moved quickly.

When What changed Annual pay Early 2017 First job; laid off after internal exams About Rs 2.9 lakh January 2022 Five years at IBM About Rs 3.78 lakh March 2022 IBM matches an outside offer About Rs 13 lakh Late 2022 Joins a global aerospace company Rs 23 lakh, plus Rs 5 lakh joining bonus Early 2025 Joins a consulting firm Rs 48 lakh 2025 Takes a better offer two months later Rs 62 lakh, plus Rs 5 lakh joining bonus 2026 Offer from a UAE consulting firm About Rs 1.5 crore

At the aerospace company, after about two and a half years, a management change soured his team, and despite delivering major projects he received a poor performance rating. He went looking again and ended up with around 15 offers.

From Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 62 lakh took about three years. The UAE offer is roughly 40 times what he was paid in January 2022, and more than 50 times his first salary. Every big jump came after he tested the market. None came from waiting to be noticed.

Investment strategy: How Rs 10,000 SIPs scaled to Rs 2.45 crore

Until 2022, his money sat in bank deposits, a PPF account and a few small SIPs. Once his salary jumped, he cleared the education loan and started a Rs 10,000 monthly SIP in diversified equity funds, adding a Nifty 50 index fund and a flexi-cap fund. He raised the SIPs every year and put bonuses and increments to work rather than spending them.

He had married in 2019. His wife works in IT and initially earned about Rs 5 lakh a year. They kept separate salary accounts, opened a joint one for the house, split costs in proportion to income and paid for the wedding without a personal loan. “We decided early that we would not allow our lifestyle expenses to rise at the same pace as our salaries,” he says.

In their highest-earning years, their combined take-home crossed Rs 4 lakh a month while household spending stayed at Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh. The surplus went into mutual funds, direct shares, EPF, PPF, NPS, gold, debt and some international equity. They also bought property, and by his estimates it has risen sharply in value. A flat in Noida bought in 2018 for about Rs 35 lakh is now worth around Rs 75 lakh and rented out. A plot near Kanpur, bought in 2021 for about Rs 30 lakh, he values at Rs 85 lakh. Land near Lucknow, bought in 2023 for about Rs 40 lakh, he puts at Rs 1.1 crore. The family home in Noida, bought in 2024 for about Rs 1.8 crore with a home loan, he values at Rs 2.25 crore.

Household assets (his own estimates, November 2026) Value Four properties: home, rented flat and two land parcels Rs 4.95 crore Equity mutual funds Rs 2.45 crore Direct shares Rs 65 lakh Fixed deposits and debt investments Rs 55 lakh His wife’s own equity and fund portfolio Rs 55 lakh EPF and VPF Rs 48 lakh Gold, including jewellery and gold ETFs Rs 40 lakh Other long-term investments and vested employer equity Rs 40 lakh International equity Rs 35 lakh NPS Rs 28 lakh Bank balance and liquid funds Rs 25 lakh PPF Rs 22 lakh Total assets Rs 11.53 crore Less: outstanding home loan Rs 65 lakh Net worth, by his estimate Rs 10.88 crore

These are Mukund’s own figures. The property values are his view of current market prices, not amounts realised on sale, and Financial Express has not independently verified them.

“My biggest financial change came when I stopped treating salary as a measure of financial success,” he says.

Why the salary does not reassure him

Three times, his career has shown him a salary is not a promise. He was laid off at the start. He was underpaid for five years at the next job. And he received a poor rating at a company where, by his account, he had delivered.

Rohit Saran, the 46-year-old IT professional featured earlier in this series, feared a layoff that had not happened. Mukund has already been through one. He is also wary of what AI and automation could do to technology jobs.

“I know what it feels like to be underpaid, to work long hours without recognition and to worry about the future,” he says. “Today, I earn significantly more than I ever imagined, but I do not want to make the mistake of assuming that a high salary will always be there.”

That is why the UAE offer sits outside his calculations. He is wary of the relocation costs and family decisions that come with it. “I do not want to make long-term decisions based only on a high salary,” he says.

The asset allocation dilemma: Liquidity vs. net worth

His goal is financial independence by 45. He does not mean stopping work. He means reaching a point where work is a choice. The household spends about Rs 1.2 lakh a month now, and he expects that to rise with inflation, healthcare and growing family needs.

The obstacle is not the size of what the couple owns. It is where it sits. “A sizeable part of my wealth is tied up in real estate,” he says. On his own numbers, property makes up about 43% of what the household owns. The two land parcels, which he values at Rs 1.95 crore together, earn nothing. The rented flat brings in about Rs 22,000 a month. He wants money that can last 40 to 45 years without forcing a property sale at a bad time, and he is reviewing whether to sell one of the plots and move the proceeds into financial assets.

Shubh Patil, another subject in this series, had to decide whether he already had enough to stop. Mukund’s question is different. “I have crossed Rs 10 crore in household net worth, but I am not convinced that this automatically makes me financially independent,” he says. What he wants to know is whether that wealth can be turned into income when he needs it.

Before he thinks about early retirement, he wants a more liquid and diversified portfolio, adequate insurance and a proper emergency fund. They are unglamorous goals for a man weighing a Rs 1.5 crore offer. They are also exactly the goals of someone who once spent 15 days without a job and has been planning around that fortnight ever since.

“At 36, my biggest ambition is to build enough financial security that I can walk away from a job at 45 without compromising my family’s lifestyle,” he says.

Disclaimer:

Note: This article is based on the personal financial journey, disclosures and estimates shared by the individual featured. Salary figures, household spending, asset values and the net worth figure are his own estimates and have not been independently audited or verified. Property values are his estimates of current market value and can only be realised on sale. The prospective UAE compensation is an offer, converted into Indian rupees by him, and is not income earned. Mutual fund, direct equity and NPS investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not assure future results. Property is less liquid than financial assets, and its value can only be realised on sale.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting data points and thought-provoking personal finance journeys. It is NOT a recommendation, and no fund, asset class, property decision or career move referred to here should be treated as one. If you wish to consider an investment or a financial plan, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, he was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold any positions in the schemes or products discussed in this article.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.