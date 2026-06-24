A report shared by Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) said that more than 40% of the new SIPs in India now originate from tier 2,3 and 4 cities, calling the monthly SIP flows of $3 billion a price insensitive equity flow in the Indian markets. Further, it added that India’s high net-worth population is projected to grow faster than any other APAC market through 2030, primarily due to intergenerational wealth transfer of over $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

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Infrastructure Catalyst

The report added that India’s digital infrastructure and innovation drivers like the world’s largest pool of AI engineering talent, public-rail tokenization experiments and a young, mobile-first investor base puts it at advantage to its peers in the APAC region. It also called investments through GIFT City a time-sensitive first mover opportunity, helping to make India increasingly a two-way capital corridor – a destination market for global products and a source market for outbound Indian capital.

Macro Realignment

Globally, PwC predicted the asset and wealth management marketsin Asia-Pacific to grow at 6.8% between 2026 and 2030, higher than their counterparts in North America and Europe which are expected to grow at 6.2% and 5.6%, respectively. Among investment types, passive investments are expected to see the fastest growth at a 15% CAGR in this period, followed by alternates at 8.3% CAGR. The growth in alternates is due to India being the biggest beneficiary of the reallocation cycles in alternate investments in the APAC region. Private credit is the fastest-growing segment in the segment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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