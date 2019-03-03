Monthly income of Rs 50,000: Here’s how many lakhs are needed in FD, MF, PPF, Provident Fund

By: | Published: March 3, 2019 5:19 PM

There are many investment avenues available to you to accumulate the required amount to enjoy the monthly return.

how much to invest to get monthly income of Rs 50000, fixed deposit, FD, mutual fund, MF, Public Provident Fund, PPF, Employees' Provident Fund, PFGetting at least Rs 50,000 per month out of the investments made would be everyone’s desire.

Getting at least Rs 50,000 per month out of the investments made would be everyone’s desire. There are many investment avenues available to you to accumulate the required amount to enjoy the monthly return. Some of the popular investments options are fixed deposit (FD), mutual fund (MF), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Employees’ Provident Fund (PF).

Out of the four options, FD is predominantly used for getting returns by investing a lump sum money, but the cumulative option may be used for accumulation also. MFs are also used for duel purpose, but equity MFs are predominantly used for accumulation of fund. PPF and PF, however, are used for accumulation purpose only.

As provident funds are meant for accumulation of retirement corpus, they are undoubtably long-term investment options. While the tenure of PPF is 15 years, PF is used for accumulating retirement corpus throughout working life of a private sector employee. Taking the long-term aspects, let’s assume accumulation period of 25 years.

Now, let’s see how much corpus would be needed to get Rs 50,000 monthly or Rs 6 lakh annually by investing the amount in FD. Assuming that the average current FD rate of 7 per cent per annum would remain constant, to get Rs 6 lakh annually, the lump sum amount to be invested is about Rs 85,71,500.

To accumulate Rs 85,71,500 in 25 years, annual investment needed at the beginning of every year under various investment options would be as follows.

FD: At an interest rate of 7 per cent per annum, Rs 1,26,654 are to be invested at the beginning of every year for 25 years to accumulate Rs 85,71,500.

MF: Assuming a long-term interest rate of 12 per cent per annum, about Rs 57,398 should be invested in equity MFs at the beginning of every year for 25 years to accumulate Rs 85,71,500.

PPF: Assuming that the current interest rate of 8 per cent per annum will remain unchanged, Rs 1,08,563 should to be invested at the beginning of every year for 25 years to accumulate Rs 85,71,500.

PF: Assuming that the current interest rate of 8.65 per cent per annum will remain unchanged, Rs 98,090 need to be invested at the beginning of every year for 25 years to accumulate Rs 85,71,500.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Monthly income of Rs 50,000: Here’s how many lakhs are needed in FD, MF, PPF, Provident Fund
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition