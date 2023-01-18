Money transfer offer: Up to Rs 5000 cashback for international students

Online foreign exchange marketplace BookMyForex.com has launched “BookMyForex Student Offer” with cashback and offers on international money transfers. In a statement, BookMyForex said that new offering enables students to send money transfers abroad and get up to Rs 5000 cashback along with a free International SIM card on every transfer.

The BookMyForex Student Offer is a limited-time offer, valid from 18th January to 30th March 2023. All money transfer bookings made using the BookMyForex website or App will be eligible for cashback and a free SIM, the statement said.

“BookMyForex provides money transfers overseas at near interbank rates and zero commissions. Interbank rates are real-time rates that may be viewed on business news channels, search engines, etc. Our prices are almost one or two rupees cheaper than those provided by the banks. Through the ‘BookMyForex Student offer’, we are aiming to make our completely digital money transfers accessible to international students at a much greater value,” said Commenting on the offer, Sudarshan Motwani, Founder and CEO, BookMyForex.com said.

“The winter intake at foreign universities has begun and this offer will help the students get up to 5 per cent savings on transferring money abroad for tuition fees or living expenses,” he added.

Offer Benefits

Cashback of up to Rs. 5000

Free International SIM card with every transfer

End-to-end guidance and on-call support

BookMyForex said it offers money transfers at the lowest exchange rates in a fully secured and digital manner through its reputed partner banks.

Customers can choose to send money from the comfort of their homes 24X7 and avail “Book Now and Pay Later” option, the company said.

How to transfer funds

The company said that funds can be transferred abroad for education purpose under RBI’s LRS scheme through BookMyForex in just four easy steps:

Specify transfer requirements, such as currency, amount, and beneficiary information. Submit KYC Online Payment Rates are locked and the transfer is processed.

“Our remittance service strikes a perfect balance between being entirely digital and offering on call support to customers who need help with their orders. Apart from cost, we are aiming to ease a student’s education journey abroad through our student offer,” said Motwani.