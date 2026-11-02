The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out two new facilities that could make life easier for millions of salaried employees. Provident Fund subscribers can now check their PF balance, view their latest transactions and access passbook information through WhatsApp. The retirement fund body has also introduced automatic settlement of eligible inoperative PF accounts with balances of up to Rs 1,000.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched both initiatives on November 1 during the EPFO’s 74th Foundation Day celebrations at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

The WhatsApp facility is aimed at making routine PF-related services more accessible without requiring members to visit EPFO offices or navigate its online portal for basic account information. The automatic settlement initiative, meanwhile, seeks to help members recover small amounts lying unclaimed in old and inactive PF accounts.

How can you check your PF balance and passbook on WhatsApp?

Under the new facility, EPF subscribers will be able to access three key account-related services through EPFO’s verified WhatsApp service.

These include:

Checking their PF account balance.

Viewing the latest five transactions in their PF account.

Accessing their EPF passbook information.

The service will also provide personalised guidance and assistance to members in completing requirements related to the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).

The Labour Ministry said the initiative would make routine services accessible through a familiar mobile platform and reduce the need for members to visit EPFO offices.

For employees, this could mean easier access to basic PF information while on the move. Members who want to check their balance or look at recent transactions will have another digital channel available to them, apart from EPFO’s existing online services.

However, the ministry’s announcement specifically mentions balance enquiries, the latest five transactions, passbook information and assistance with PMVBRY-related requirements. It does not mean that all EPFO services, including PF withdrawals, transfers and claim submissions, are now available through WhatsApp.

Members should use only EPFO’s verified WhatsApp service and avoid sharing sensitive information such as OTPs, passwords or bank details with unverified numbers.

EPFO to automatically settle inactive PF accounts with balances up to Rs 1,000

The second initiative could benefit employees who have small amounts lying in old, inactive EPF accounts.

Under the new facility, subscribers having Aadhaar-verified inoperative EPF accounts with balances of up to Rs 1,000 will not be required to file individual claims to receive their money.

Instead, EPFO will initiate the settlement process automatically after completing the prescribed identity and bank account verification.

The ministry said the process would facilitate the transfer of eligible dues to the rightful beneficiaries. Around one lakh accounts involving approximately Rs 5 crore are expected to benefit from this initiative.

This is particularly relevant for employees who have changed jobs several times during their careers. Some members may have left small balances in their previous employers’ PF accounts and never bothered to withdraw or transfer the money.

In many such cases, the amount may be relatively small, but recovering it can still involve completing formalities and submitting a claim. The new arrangement is intended to remove this additional step for eligible account holders.

It is important to note that the Rs 1,000 limit applies only to the automatic settlement facility. It does not restrict the amount that members can access through normal EPF withdrawal or transfer procedures.

Also, automatic settlement does not mean that every inactive PF account will be closed or its balance transferred. The facility is limited to eligible Aadhaar-verified accounts with balances of up to Rs 1,000, subject to identity and bank account verification.

What makes an EPF account inoperative?

An EPF account can become inoperative when contributions stop coming into it after an employee leaves a job or retires.

Under the EPF Scheme, 1952, an account is generally classified as inoperative when no contribution is received for a continuous period of three years after a member attains 55 years of age or retires, whichever is later.

This means that an employee who changes jobs and leaves behind a PF balance does not automatically have an inoperative account merely because contributions from the previous employer have stopped. Members should not confuse an old account with an officially classified inoperative account.

Employees changing jobs should ideally transfer their previous PF balance to their new employer-linked account rather than leave money scattered across multiple accounts.

EPFO manages a retirement corpus of nearly Rs 32 lakh crore

The two initiatives come as EPFO steps up its efforts to improve digital services and make its operations more member-friendly.

Speaking at the Foundation Day event, Mandaviya highlighted that EPFO had emerged as a trusted institution for the country’s workforce over its 74-year journey.

According to the ministry, EPFO has accumulated a corpus of nearly Rs 32 lakh crore through contributions from more than 8 crore members.

The minister urged officials to focus on worker-centric innovations as the organisation moves towards its 75th year. He also emphasised the need to adapt to changing times, build resilience and improve processes to serve members more effectively.

For PF subscribers, the two new facilities address different but important needs. The WhatsApp service offers easier access to routine account information, while automatic settlement could help eligible members recover small balances that have remained untouched in old PF accounts.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. EPFO members should refer to the official EPFO website and verified communication channels for the latest updates, eligibility conditions and service-related information.

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