Money Management: Key financial lessons for college students

College students tend to focus more on spending than saving money. They fail to keep track of their money as they get it from their parents or do part-time jobs. However, it is crucial to learn about finances early. The earlier one learns to save more, the bigger will be the bank balance. Let’s see how college students can manage their finances better.

Tips that can help

Create a budget: A budget allows one to see where the money is going and make adjustments as necessary. Whether one gets pocket money or earns, one should create a habit of making a budget.

Reduce unnecessary expenses: This could mean cutting back on eating out, entertainment or shopping. Students must find free or low-cost alternatives to things they enjoy.

Use student discounts: Many stores, restaurants, and online services offer student discounts. College students should take advantage of these to cut costs.

Get a part-time job: If a student has free time, she can get a part-time job to earn extra money.

Avoid credit card debt: It’s easy to accumulate credit card debt, especially as a college student. Credit card should be used only for emergencies and the dues paid in full each month.

Save for emergencies: It’s essential to have an emergency fund for unexpected expenses. One should save a small amount each month to build up a contigency fund.

Be mindful of student loans: Student loans can be a valuable resource, but it’s essential to understand the terms and conditions before taking out a loan.

Invest in your education: Education is one of the best investments one can make. Students should take advantage of opportunities to learn and grow, such as internships, clubs, and networking events.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, managing finances as a student can be challenging, but it’s important to develop good financial habits early on. “It is good to remember that saving is the first lesson you need to learn when you become old enough to spend money. This habit will help you manage your finances independently, and you will be better positioned to handle money when you enter your professional life.”

Earn while you learn

There are many ways to earn money while pursuing education. Here are a few options:

Part-time job: Part-time job opportunities on campus such as working at the library or in the dining hall can bring in some extra money. If a student excels in a particular subject, she can offer tutoring services to other students. One can also look for part-time jobs at a store or restaurant.

Freelance work: Students can utilise skills such as writing, graphic design, programming, or photography to work as a freelancer. Freelance work can be found through online platforms such as Upwork or Fiverr.

Online surveys: One can earn money by participating in online surveys or signing up for market research studies. Companies are willing to pay for opinions on a variety of products and services.

Sell items online: Students can consider selling old books, class notes, used sports equipment, etc., online through platforms such as eBay, Amazon, or Facebook Marketplace to get some extra money.

