New Year 2023 has started on a good note for small savings investors in the senior citizen age group. This group includes people aged above 60 years, retired employees and pensioners. A large number of people in this age group rely on small savings schemes like Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS), Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) for monetary support in their golden years.

The Government has increased interest rates of SCSS, POMIS and NSC schemes for the January-March quarter of FY 2022-23. Along with these, the interest rates for Post Office Time Deposit, or Fixed Deposit, of various tenors have also gone up. Here’s a look at how the rates have changed:

Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS)

Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS) interest rate has been increased to 8% for the January-March 2023 quarter.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS)

The interest rate for Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) has been increased from 6.7% to 7.1%.

National Savings Certificate (NSC)

National Savings Certificate (NSC) interest rate has been increased from 6.8% to 7% for the January-March quarter.

Post Office Time Deposit

The interest rate for the 1-year Post office Time Deposit has been increased from 5.5% to 6.6%. Similarly, the interest rate for the 2-year Post Office Time Deposit has been increased from 5.7% to 6.8%.

The interest rate for the Post Office Time Deposit of 3 years has been increased from 5.8% to 6.9%. The interest rate for the 5-year Post Office Time Deposit has been increased from 6.7% to 7%.

The interest rate of Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) has also increased from 6.8% to 7%.

Meanwhile, the interest rates for other small savings schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Post Office Recurring Deposit have not been revised for the ongoing January-March quarter.