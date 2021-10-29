Modi Govt plan: Soon, you may use an Aadhaar-like code as address for eKYC, property tax, online shopping!

A Digital Address Code will be assigned to each address.

Digital Address Code (DAC): Soon, you may not need to provide your address for booking an online delivery or for paying property tax. All you will need is an Aadhaar-like unique code for your address. This will become possible through Digital Address Code (DAC) for each address in the country.

The Department of Posts, Government of India, is in the process of creating the DAC. The department recently released a draft approach paper on its official website for feedback and suggestions from all stakeholders.

Currently, Aadhaar is commonly used as a proof of address. But the address mentioned on the Aadhaar card cannot be digitally authenticated. According to the draft approach paper, DAC would help in digitally authenticating an address.

“What is needed is an address identity that is unique, linked to geospatial coordinates and is usable by all stakeholders. Digital Address Code (DAC) is proposed as a solution. It would be an input that could be keyed in or captured out of a Qr code by apps of service providers and would be cognizable by digital maps,” the draft proposal said.

According to the approach paper, the DAC is expected to identify each address in the country uniquely and link the address to its geospatial coordinates represented numerically or alphanumerically.

“An address comprising references to physical attributes like roads etc. would easily get outdated and hence would not meet the permanence criterion. Digital address code would be a unique numeric or alphanumeric representation of the geospatial coordinates,” the document said.

Talking about the attributes of DAC, the approach paper said, “DAC would be linked to geospatial coordinates representing the address. Coordinates at the entrance or gate to the address would represent the address for this purpose.”

However, in the case of sensitive establishments, the DAC may not be issued or it may be linked to coordinates of a “neighbourhood” or city.

DAC would be unique for each address i.e. each individual dwelling unit or office or business. For example, each flat in an apartment would get separate DAC. This code would be permanent for each address.

The proposed DAC would be useful for the logistics and eCommerce industry and also help in targeting social sector benefits to the right beneficiary. As per the proposal, each and every dwelling unit in the country would get a DAC. For this, satellite imagery with 5m resolution has been proposed to be used.

There will be a process for the verification of DACs. All verified DACs would be eligible for an online address authentication service.

DAC Benefits

The draft proposal has listed some of the following benefits of DAC:

– The proposed DAC would be linked to geospatial coordinates. It will help provide address authentication as an online service.

– The DAC would help in simplifying the KYC verification process in business sectors like banking, insurance, telecom etc. “This would further result in reduced cost of doing business. DAC online authentication combined with Aadhaar authentication would be a truly digital eKYC,” the draft proposal said.

– The DAC may lead to higher productivity and quality of service in delivery services, especially eCommerce. It would also help reduce eCommerce fraud.

– DAC is expected to simplify the delivery and implementation of Government Schemes.

– The adoption of DAC would lead to increased financial and administrative efficiencies across sectors like property taxation, emergency response, disaster management, election management, infrastructure planning and management, census operations and grievance redressal, the draft proposal said.

The DAC is expected to fulfil the requirements put forth regarding One Nation One Address (ONOA) by the Working Group of Ministers on Employment Generation and Skill Development dated 22nd October 2020.