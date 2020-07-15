Modi govt changes pension rules to allow invalid pension to Armed Forces personnel! Check who will benefit?

Invalid pension to Armed Forces personnel with less 10 years of service allowed.

The Central Government has decided to allow Invalid Pension to Armed Forces Personnel with less than 10 years of qualifying service, Ministry of Defence said in a statement today. The proposal to allow the invalid pension to invalidated armed forces personnel with less than 10 years of service was approved by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh today.

What is an invalid pension?

The government provides invalid pension to armed forces personnel who are invalidated out of services because of disability that can neither be attributed to nor is aggravated by the military service. “Invalid pension is granted to the Armed Forces Personnel who is invalided out of service on account of a disability which is accepted as Neither Attributable to Nor Aggravated (NANA) by Military Service,” Defence Ministry said.

Who will benefit?

The benefit of the new decision of the government will be available to those Armed Forces Personnel who were in service on or after 04.01.2019.

With the latest decision, the ministry’s statement said that Armed Forces Personnel whose service is less than 10 years because of becoming invalidated for specific reasons will benefit. The ministry said, “By this decision, Armed Forces Personnel whose service is less than ten years and became/become invalided out of service on account of any bodily or mental infirmity which is Neither Attributable to Nor Aggravated (NANA) by Military service and which permanently incapacitated/incapacitates them from military service as well as civil re-employment, will be benefited and it will make them economically sound.”

In another development, the Defence Acquisition Council today delegated the powers for progressing urgent Capital Acquisition Cases upto Rs 300 crores to the Armed Forces to meet their emergent operational requirements.