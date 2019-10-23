Modi govt accepts 7th Pay Commission recommendation for assured promotion of employees – Details, benefits explained

7th Pay Commission: Modi government has accepted MACPS for central government employees. Representational image/Pixabay

Central Government Employees MACP scheme, rules: The Union government has accepted the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACPS) as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission for Central Government Employees. The pay panel had recommended that MACPS will continue to be administered at 10, 20 and 30 years as before. It had said that in the new Pay matrix, the employees will move to the immediate next Level in the hierarchy. Further, the panel had recommended that the scheme will be available to all posts, including Group “A” posts, whether isolated or not. However, Organised Group “A” Services were excluded from the scheme. In other words, the 7th Pay Commission had recommended to continue to apply MACPS to all employees up to Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) level, except members of Organised Group ‘A’ Services.

On Tuesday, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said that the Union government “has considered the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission for continuation of MACPS and has accepted the same. The MACPS will continue to be administered at 10, 20 and 30 years as before. Under the Scheme, the employee will move to immediate next Pay Level in the new Pay Matrix.”

MACPS: Who will benefit, who won’t

As per DoPT, the scheme will apply to all regularly appointed Group “A” (except officers of the Organised Group “A” Services), “B”, and “C” Central Government Civilian Employees. The benefits of the scheme will, however, not apply to Casual employees, including those granted ‘temporary status’ and employees appointed in the Government on ad-hoc or contract basis.

Screening Committee

The government will constitute a Screening committee in each department to consider the case for grant of financial upgradations under the MACP Scheme. DoPT said that the Screening Committee will consist of a Chairperson and two members. To prevent “undue strain” on the administrative machinery, the Screening Committee will follow a time-schedule and meet twice in a Financial Year.

The DoPT will further issue ” interpretation/clarification of doubt as to the scope and meaning of the provisions of the MACP Scheme.

The DoPT has clarified, “No stepping up of pay in the level would be admissible with regard to junior getting more pay than the senior on account of pay fixation under MACP Scheme.”

Career progression under MACPS

The MACPS allows three financial upgradations in the career of a Central Government Employee. Counting for upgradation under MACPS starts from the direct entry grade on completion of 10,20, 30 years services respectively, or 10 years of continuous service in the same Level in Pay Matrix, whichever is earlier, according to DoPT.

The department says that MACPS envisages merely placement in the immediate next higher level in the hierarchy of the Pay Matrix as given in PART A of Schedule of the CCS (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016. ” Thus, the level at the time of financial upgradation under the MACPS can, in certain cases where. regular promotion is not between two successive Pay Levels, be lower than what is available at the time of regular promotion. In such cases, the higher level attached to the next promotion post in the hierarchy of the concerned cadre/organisation will be given only at the time of regular promotion.”

Financial upgradations under MACPS is admissible up to level 15 in the Pay Matrix, corresponding to HAG.