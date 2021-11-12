MobiKwik launches RuPay Card in association with NPCI, Axis Bank

The card users will automatically qualify for MobiKwik Zip, a BNPL product, which provides up to Rs 30,000 credit in the user’s wallet.

MobiKwik in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Axis Bank has launched the MobiKwik RuPay Card. The card will be offered free of charge to customers and will be fully digital keeping in line with the growing demand for digital payments across online and brick and mortar stores.

The mobile wallet company says customers will now be able to get up to Rs 2lakhs of their MobiKwik wallet balance mirrored on the MobiKwik RuPay Prepaid Card. The integration of the card with MobiKwik wallet will allow MobiKwik customers to use the card and wallet balance at over 41 million merchants across 190 countries, in addition to the MobiKwik merchant network.

The card users will automatically qualify for MobiKwik Zip, a flagship BNPL product, which provides up to Rs 30,000 credit in the user’s wallet. The users can also save extra on each card purchase by benefiting from both RuPay card offers and MobiKwik SuperCash.

Rajiv Anand, Deputy Managing Director, Axis Bank, says, “We are committed to meeting the unique needs of our customers through technology-led financial solutions. The MobiKwik RuPay Card is suitable for young Indians who are looking for cashless, secure, and innovative payment options.”

Arif Khan, Chief Digital Officer, NPCI said, “This card is curated keeping in mind the growing digital needs of today’s users. We are confident of enhancing the value of digital transactions by taking this card to the people of India.”

Key features of the MobiKwik RuPay card;

• No Activation Fees

• Upto 50 per cent discount on Home Centre and upto 30 per cent discount on Uber bookings when signing up

• Personal Accident Insurance (Accidental Death or Permanent Total Disability) of upto Rs 2lakhs

• MobiKwik SuperCash on Card purchases

RuPay will bring in features on tokenisation, offline transit, and attractive offers across different categories like travel, dining, retail shopping, bill payments etc. In addition, 24×7 concierge service will also be available to users for a host of services like Gift / Flower Delivery Assistance, Restaurant referral and arrangement, IT Return Assessment and Filing Assistance, etc.

Upasana Taku, Co-founder, COO, MobiKwik says, “The MobiKwik RuPay Prepaid Card strongly reaffirms our commitment for financial inclusion in India. We are diligently working towards bringing innovative products which will deliver pay later experience to our customers.”