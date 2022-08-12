MKS Ventures to develop Rs 200-cr DDJAY plotted development project in South Gurugram

New Delhi-based MKS Ventures has announced the launch of MKS County, the group’s first residential plots for living, located in Sector-2, Sohna, South Gurugram, and plans to spend around Rs 200 crore on its development.

The three-side open land parcel is spread across a total area of 12.125 acres, and has been constructed under the DDJAY scheme. It is a unique mix of strategic urban commercial location, with scenic hill and jungle views of the Aravalli range covering its back.

Located in a prime real estate corridor, the MKS County residential plot project is connected to Gurugram-Sohna Highway, which ensures excellent connectivity to all quarters of the Delhi-NCR region, like Rajiv Chowk, Delhi Airport, MG Road etc.

While scenic Aravalli foothills provide coverage from behind, the land parcel has 24-meter-wide roads on its other two sides, while the main entrance is strategically located on commercial corridor of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The residential plots are of varying sizes, from 127 sq yards to 179 sq yards approximately and can be built up to 4 floors (stories) for residents in search of large living spaces along with stilt area for parking.

The project will provide infrastructure amenities such as STP plant, underground water tank, paved roads, street lights, electricity connection and dedicated site for children play area, dedicated in-park senior citizen activity area, badminton court, cricket pitch, jungle gym along with the community centre.

Located in the middle of South of Gurugram’s education hub, it is walking distance from well-known education institutions like Ryan International School, JK Business School, GD Goenka World School, K.R. Mangalam etc. The project also has robust healthcare infrastructure in the vicinity like Max Hospital and Fortis Hospital; Retail Zones such as Shopper’s Stop, and Luxury Hotels like Fortune Select and Crowne Plaza, among many others, in its proximity.

Commenting on the same, Sunil Totlani, Director, MKS Ventures, said, “The MKS County project has been conceived to provide premium affordable housing and a plot living project to millions of homebuyers. They will be at the end of various benefits as the project has been covered under the DDJAY scheme. It is being developed with world-class amenities that assure a quality lifestyle and environment without compromising on the eco-friendly benefits.”

“The plots are being sold within an affordable price range and also provide customised home solutions. We will be coming up with many such projects in the future as well to deliver on the Haryana government’s vision to complete 1 lakh affordable housing projects in the state,” he added.