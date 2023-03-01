Migsun Group to develop Rs 706-crore high-street commercial project in New Delhi

The Migsun Group has acquired a land parcel of 36,583 sq mt from Yogi Raj Promoters Pvt Ltd to develop a high-street commercial project in New Delhi’s Rohini. The Group will develop a 9-acre high-street commercial project with a total build-up area of 6.3 acres at the site.

The Migsun Group is one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi-NCR, with various affordable housing, premium, and commercial projects in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida to its credit.

The total investment cost, including the acquisition and development of the commercial project, will be Rs 706 crore. The company revealed that it might purchase an additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) to meet future demands.

Talking about the new acquisition, Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group, said, “This land acquisition will help us to strengthen our presence in North Delhi. Rohini is one of the rapidly-growing commercial real estate markets in Delhi-NCR, and we thought that this was an opportune time to tap into this lucrative market and give consumers a high-street retail experience.”

The Migsun Group expects to deliver the high-street commercial project within three years.

With an establishment spanning over three decades, the Migsun Group has delivered more than 40 projects in Delhi-NCR and developed more than 20 million sq ft of land in different pockets of the territory. The majority of its commercial projects are located in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. The company has expanded its base and launched retail and residential projects in Tier 2 cities like Lucknow.