Migsun Group acquires The Hemisphere under PMC model, to complete stuck projects

Delhi-NCR-based realty developer Migsun Group has taken over The Hemisphere in Greater Noida under the PMC model in a bid to complete stuck projects and deliver them to buyers within the estimated deadlines.

The project enjoys good connectivity to Greater Noida Expressway, Eastern Expressway, and Yamuna Expressway, which will push more buyers to this region. Its proximity to a metro station and City Park will provide easier interconnectivity and help stir up the sales of the project due to people’s increasing behaviour to invest in properties located close to institutional facilities.

Spread over 100 acres, the Group will develop 252 villas and 12 towers in the project. The project that has 400+ units will also have a vast range of luxury amenities within the vicinity.

“The Hemisphere takeover is a crucial step in our plan to provide homes to the buyers of the project. We acquired 11 projects since last year. We are working to complete the projects within the designated time limit and deliver them to the buyers immediately. We are working tirelessly to deliver the project before the estimated deadline,” said Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group.

He added, “The investment in the project will be made through internal accruals.”

The Group had recently announced that it had achieved its target of completing sales of Rs 550 crore in Q3 FY21-22. They are aiming for another Rs 700 crore by the end of Q4 FY 21-22.