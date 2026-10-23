The sharp fall in midcap and smallcap stocks has made the recent market correction particularly painful for investors. The Nifty Midcap 150 has fallen 10.13% in the past month, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 has declined 10.60%. The fall has been sharper than the 4.5% decline in the Nifty 50.

The correction has also hit mutual fund investors. The midcap fund category has lost 7.86% on average over the past month, while the smallcap fund category has fallen 7.59%. Largecap funds have seen a relatively smaller decline of 3.71%.

The correction has come amid concerns over earnings, foreign investor selling and rising crude oil prices. Anand Rathi’s Tanvi Kanchan said in a market analysis that “FPIs have pulled out more than Rs 3.1 lakh crore out of Indian equities in 2026, nearly double last year’s full-year outflow, and their ownership is at a 17-year low.”

For investors holding midcap and smallcap stocks or funds, the challenge is to assess the losses without making a rushed investment decision. A sharp fall does not automatically mean an investment should be sold. But holding on simply to recover the original investment may not be the right approach either.

Don’t sell just because your portfolio is down

Investors should first understand why their investments are falling before making a decision. A market-wide correction does not necessarily mean that a stock or mutual fund has become a bad investment.

Those holding individual stocks should review the company’s earnings, business outlook and valuations. They should also check whether the reasons for buying the stock in the first place still hold.

Mutual fund investors should look at the fund’s performance against its benchmark and peers, its investment strategy and the quality of its portfolio. A fund that has fallen along with the broader market needs a different assessment from one that has consistently underperformed.

Investors should also avoid holding an investment simply because they want to recover their original money. A long investment horizon does not mean that every stock or fund should be held indefinitely.

Should investors continue their SIPs?

A market correction alone is not a reason to stop an SIP. Investors with a long investment horizon and a suitable fund may continue their investments, provided they can handle the volatility.

However, those who need the money in the next few years should review their exposure. Midcap and smallcap investments can be volatile, and investors may not have enough time to recover from a sharp fall before their financial goal.

Investors should also check whether these investments have become too large a part of their overall portfolio. Those who have taken more risk than they can handle may need to review their allocation.

So when should investors consider selling?

Selling may be worth considering if a company’s business outlook has weakened, its earnings are consistently disappointing or the original investment reasons no longer hold.

For mutual funds, persistent underperformance against the benchmark, a change in investment strategy or a mismatch with the investor’s financial goals may justify a review.

Investors should also consider the tax impact and exit load before switching funds.

Geojit Investments’ Chief Investment Strategist Dr V K Vijayakumar said fairly valued largecaps could “present value buying opportunities for patient investors.”

However, investors should not shift their entire portfolio to largecaps simply because smaller stocks have fallen more sharply.

The decision should depend on their financial goals, risk appetite and overall portfolio allocation.

The biggest mistake investors can make is selling everything in panic without understanding why they invested in the first place. A market correction is a reason to review the portfolio, not to make a rushed decision.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon before making any investment decisions. Consult a qualified financial adviser if required.

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