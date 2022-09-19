Mega Home Utsav 2022: From free car parking to stamp duty waiver – Check mega deals & discounts for homebuyers

Housing.com has announced the launch of its annual online real estate sales gala event, the Mega Home Utsav-2022, wherein buyers will be able to grab attractive discount offers during the virtual mega home sale from the comfort of their homes with the help of enabling technologies.

Showcasing prominent properties from 22 cities in the county, the event will run between September 20 and October 20, 2022.

In its 6th edition, the annual event, which coincides with the festive season, will enable homebuyers in India to get a property of their choice from a wide array of developers that have partnered with the Gurgaon-based Housing.com for the Mega Home Utsav-2022.

For the event, REA India-owned Housing.com has tied up with major developers in the country who will showcase their properties during the event. The major developers that will be participating in the month-long event include G square Housing, Merlin Group, Kalpataru Group, Casagrande Builder, Raymond Limited, Salarpuria Sattva, TVS Emerald Haven Realty and Puraniks Builders, to name a few.

The company expects participation from more than 300 developers and over 2,000 channel partners. HSBC India is the title Sponsor for the event.

The mega deals that developers are offering during the gala event include complete stamp duty waiver, bookings at as low as Rs 21,000, various payment schemes to lower the cost burden, free car parking, free Ola electric bike with each booking and discount of up to Rs 2 lakh on bookings.

In its all-new format, the Mega Home Utsav will make virtual home purchases even more convenient and life-like with 3D virtual booths. The more compact design, with visualization products and content-based offerings will ensure higher visibility for channel partners, developers and advertisers as well.

The Mega Home Utsav is being promoted through a high-intensity, multi-channel promotional campaign across TV, OTT and digital media, Housing.com said in a statement.

“Going by the success of the previous events, we are extremely enthused and excited about this year’s Mega Home Utsav. Considering that buyer sentiment vis-à-vis property ownership continues to remain robust, we are confident that the event being conducted during the festive season will help our developer and agent partners achieve big sales numbers and at the same time help our company scale new heights, not only in terms of business and visibility, but also in terms of customer acquisition,” said Amit Masaldan, Business Head, Housing.com.

“The event will facilitate the culmination of home-purchase plans a lot of us have been making through the year. At Housing.com, all our efforts are concentrated towards making a buyer’s journey simpler and the outcomes of this journey more satisfying and joyous. The annual Mega Home Utsav event is a major effort towards achieving that objective,” Masaldan added.

Snehil Gautam, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com, said, “This year’s mega event coincides well with the recent launch of our new ad campaign that has already created a lot of buzz in the market and has been received remarkably well. With Mega Home Utsav 2022, consumers will get a lot of options and an opportunity to buy their dream home with an assurance of getting the best deal available in the market.”

“We position this event as a testimony to our consumers’ trust in us, making home-buying convenient and exciting, the basic principle on which ‘Brand Housing.com’ has been built and has thrived,” Gautam added.

Sandeep Batra, Head Wealth & Personal Banking, HSBC India, said, “We’re committed to providing best-in-class products and services to our customers. Our partnership with Housing.com is a step in this direction, aimed at providing competitively priced home loans to our customers. We’re confident that our value proposition in home mortgages, supported by our digital proposition and service will help our customers in achieving their housing dreams.”