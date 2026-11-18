The introduction of merchant discount rate (MDR) on select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions is likely to be pushed beyond the assembly elections due in five states in the first half of 2027, as the government remains wary of a potential backlash from merchants and trade associations, industry sources told FE.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are scheduled to go to polls next year. While much of the regulatory and operational groundwork for the proposed transaction charges has been completed, the government, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) are yet to reach a consensus on the timing of implementation.

According to a senior industry official, the MDR rollout could even be deferred until after the Uttar Pradesh elections if an agreement is not reached earlier. However, the official described this as the ‘worst-case scenario’ rather than the most likely outcome.

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“I think it will get implemented. I think it’s only a timing issue,” the official said, adding that discussions were continuing to identify a suitable window.

The coming months could further complicate the decision, with the year-end shopping period and Union Budget preceding the assembly elections. Although most of the festival season is over, these events could influence the choice of an appropriate implementation date, the official indicated.

The official maintained that a market-driven pricing mechanism was essential for the long-term sustainability of the UPI ecosystem. Payment infrastructure requires continuous investment in technology, innovation and cybersecurity, making a viable revenue model increasingly important for ecosystem participants.

The proposed framework could also undergo minor modifications after implementation, the official indicated.

“The system has to be flexible. The system cannot say that just because I have issued a circular there won’t be any change,” the official said, while ruling out substantial changes to the framework.

Meanwhile, NPCI appears to be preparing the ground for implementation. In a circular dated November 11, it notified the UPI Vyapaar Saksham scheme to encourage digital payment acceptance among small merchants.

Funded through MDR collections, the scheme will support the deployment of QR codes and soundboxes to expand UPI acceptance. It will operate for three years from the date MDR comes into effect.