Max Bupa launches Senior First plan for senior citizens – Check features

Max Bupa today announced the launch of ‘Senior First’ – a tailor-made plan for senior citizens. The plan is designed to provide support and care to seniors in their golden years. Senior First plan includes coverage options of up to Rs 25 lakh with no sub-limits on common health conditions like cataract, knee replacement, etc.

To help customers overcome the current challenges faced while purchasing health insurance for senior citizens and to provide them ease of policy issuance, the Senior First plan comes with several attractive features, including no mandatory pre-issuance medical tests, health check-ups from day 1, hassle-free claims process and more.

Some of the key benefits of the plan include, reassure benefits, safeguard add on, no sub-limits applicable on common conditions, no mandatory pre-medical tests, choosing own co-payment, swap co-payments for deductibles, no claim bonus, health check-ups from day one, coverage for domiciliary treatment, and daycare treatments.

The ReAssure benefit is triggered with the first claim itself and is an unlimited sum insured benefit. Anyone claim paid from this benefit can be up to the base sum insured. One can make as many claims as required in the same policy year, for the same or different illnesses.

In a nutshell, this feature will enable senior citizens to never fall short of coverage which is critical to protect against unforeseen medical expenditure towards all kinds of diseases, including Covid-19. Even in case of critical illnesses like kidney failure, dialysis or cancer, when patients often need hospitalization multiple times in the same year. Unlimited coverage of the product will prove to be extremely useful.

Krishnan Ramachandran, MD and CEO, Max Bupa Health Insurance, says, “The product has been designed to address the current gaps in providing quality healthcare services to senior citizens. Currently, senior citizens face several challenges while purchasing health insurance. This includes undue hassles of going through mandatory medical tests, policy denial due to chronic pre-existing conditions, high premium, inadequate coverage, high co-pay options, amongst others.”

He further adds, Senior First plan has been carefully designed keeping in view the financial security needed for seniors amidst growing medical inflation. We realize that people want to be financially secured in these difficult times, hence a truly cashless product will ensure there is no financial burden on them once they opt for this policy.’’

Senior First is a cashless product and with safeguard benefits offering 100 per cent coverage for otherwise non-payable expenses such as PPE Kit, Gloves, Oxygen masks, Conveyance charges and more. The product also covers expenses incurred during all-day Care Treatments, requiring more than 2 hours of hospitalization, including angiography, dialysis, and radiotherapy. Senior First plan also includes No Claim Bonus benefit to reward customers for staying healthy. Additionally, policy buyers can also choose their own co-payment as per their financial health and can swap co-payments for the deductible.

Max Bupa’s Senior First plan is available in the Gold and Platinum range, with sum insured ranging from Rs 5 lakhs up to Rs 25 lakhs.

Key features of Max Bupa’s Senior First plan;

ReAssure benefit: Triggered by the first claim, this benefit has an unlimited sum insured. Customers can claim an unlimited number of times under this benefit. Anyone claim can be up to the base sum insured.

No Sub-Limits: No capping for treatment of common health conditions like cataract, joint replacements and more.

No sum insured and age-based pre-policy medical check-up: Pre-issuance medical check-up is not mandatory. Seniors can take this policy without having to undergo any sum insured and age-based pre-policy medical check-up.

Annual Health Check-ups from day 1: No linkage to claim or renewal. Customers can claim for a health check-up from the first day of the policy itself.

Safeguard Add On: 100 per cent coverage for non-payable expenses such as PPE Kit, Gloves, Oxygen masks, Conveyance charges and more. Inflation-adjusted increase in base sum assured every year, with no impact on No Claims Bonus if claims in a policy year are up to Rs 50,000.

All Day Care Treatments Covered: Coverage for expenses incurred during Day Care Treatments requiring more than 2 hours of hospitalization, including angiography, dialysis, radiotherapy and more.

Reduce co-payment or swap it with deductible options: An optional benefit to reduce co-payment from 50 to 40/30/20 per cent. Alternatively, customers can opt for deductible and enjoy a copayment free health cover.

Easy to understand: Policy terms and conditions written in a simple, plain manner without much jargon.