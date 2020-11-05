  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maternity Insurance: Here is all you need to know

By: |
November 5, 2020 3:53 PM

Most insurers do not provide maternity insurance to individuals who are already pregnant. Insurers consider pregnancy as a pre-existing condition, hence, get this policy as soon as possible, as maternity insurance comes with a long waiting period.

covid insurance, covid health insurance, corona health insurance, covid 19 health insurance, corona kavach health insurance, health insurance for covid 19, arogya sanjeevani health insurance, health insurance, maternity benefit, IRDAI, New age health insurance plans, health insurance plans, buying insurance online, COVID-19 cover, premium, tax benefit, wellness features, Max Bupa, Aditya Birla Capital, ICICI Lombard, Bajaj Allianz, ManipalCigna,Even though this add-on is a must given the rise in costs, experts say, one should do a thorough understanding of inclusions and exclusions while opting for maternity insurance.

The average cost to deliver a baby is around Rs 45,000 to Rs 75,000, and the cost of C-section deliveries has risen up to Rs 2 lakh in most urban cities in India. Having maternity insurance can help the family ease off the rising cost without any stress.

Not all health insurance policies, however, come with the maternity benefit. Maternity insurance is an add-on cover that policyholders can opt for in a health insurance policy, both individual or family floater plan. The maternity benefit covers all maternity-related expenses for the policyholder.

Related News

The maternity benefit is offered as a rider or as an add-on service, varying from insurer to insurer. With this benefit, all the policyholder’s maternity expenses towards the delivery of a baby along with treatment-related expenses to any complications in the pregnancy or medically necessary termination will be covered by the insurance company.

Having said that, most insurers do not provide maternity insurance to individuals who are already pregnant. The insurance companies consider pregnancy as a pre-existing condition and hence, go beyond the policy cover. Experts suggest, one should get this policy as soon as possible, as maternity insurance comes with a long waiting period. Generally, policyholders need to wait for a period of around 3-4 years before getting this coverage.

The maternity insurance pays for pre and post-hospitalization, along with nursing and room charges, doctor consultation, surgeon fees, and anesthetist consultation. Along with those benefits, the maternity add-on also pays for expenses arising out of hospitalization charges of the newborn baby due to any medical complications, vaccination charges, fertility issues of the mother usually up to 90 days from the date of delivery. Policyholders can opt for this add-on for both the first or second time of having a child.

Even though this add-on is a must given the rise in costs, experts say, one should do a thorough understanding of inclusions and exclusions while opting for maternity insurance.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Maternity Insurance Here is all you need to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Need to keep the momentum up for residential sector
2Is risk-free investment possible during financial turmoil?
3Instant savings account, personal loan, credit card and more – Check what ICICI Bank ‘Mine’ offers