Markets on a roller-coaster ride: Where to allocate your assets in the current stressed market?

With a large gap in performance between some top stocks in the indices and rest of the stocks in broader markets, stock markets are facing high volatility and a potential risk of huge corrections on the back of economic and liquidity crisis. So, investors wonder where to allocate the assets in such a stressed market?

While the experts have different opinion, but financial planning is a key factor, which would decide how much asset to be allocated in which asset classes to achieve the planned financial goals. If a person has made the investments in a planned way, he/she should remain unperturbed by the short-term market volatility as the money allocated for long-term goals would have been invested in the equity.

“Asset allocation should be independent of market conditions. Instead allocation should focus on investor’s individual risk appetite and investment horizon. Investors with higher risk appetite and/or longer investment horizon should allocate a higher proportion of their assets to the riskier class of assets like equities. Investors who eschew risk and/or have a shorter investment horizon should avoid venturing into or reduce exposure to the risky segment, viz the equities market,” said Dheeraj Singh – Head of Investments, Taurus Asset Management Co. Ltd.

However, maintaining a steady debt-equity ratio is part of the financial planning, reallocating assets would be beneficial, as it would help in making additional investment in cheaper market and profit booking at a higher market.

Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO of 5nance.com said, “When markets are going through such turbulence, it is a good time to review and rejig one’s portfolio. Traditionally, the essence of the allocation is flight to safety according to one’s risk profile but more importantly it is also the flight to quality.”

“During such times of stress, assets get re-priced for the better or worse. Longer term assets along with long duration assets see even more volatility. Usually it is prudent to chase safe assets like risk free bonds (GSECs), gold and high quality corporate bond funds and low duration funds,” he added.

“Overnight funds and liquid funds are very low duration and most liquid funds have high quality assets hence they are unlikely to witness any untoward events in stressful markets. It is best to avoid credit risk during such times as the upside does not commensurate risk,” said Rohira.

“Highly levered sectors among equities see a lot of volatility during such periods. It is best to avoid levered stocks, cyclicals and such high beta stocks. Normally investors move away from all equities but such tough times also present opportunities to get good quality stocks at very reasonable prices. Bouts of returns under-performance are followed by out-performance; some well managed equity mutual funds are also good to invest in during tough times,” he advised.

Raghvendra Nath, MD of Ladderup, also opined that market corrections actually provides opportunities for investors to enter the market.

“Most of the people mistime the market and invest into equities when it is performing exceptionally well. One should note that investors make money not by selling but by buying. Equity markets always over reacts in the short term which results in high volatility of stock prices. If one is buying high quality stocks during a stressed market then it results in accumulation of assets at a cheaper rate. So this is one of the best times to invest into equity and make good returns by holding it over the next 5-7 years,” said Nath.