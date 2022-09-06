Manish Buildwell, Axon Developers to launch retail project Gallexie-91 in Gurugram

Manish Buildwell has joined hands with Axon Developers for the launch of their new-age retail destination Gallexie-91. The project is spread across 3.72 acres and leverages blended open air and indoor layouts. It has smartly planned zones and has single lobby concept that gives increased visibility to stores.

The project was launched at a mega event in Gurgaon. The event, which was laced with cultural shows and corporate presentations, was attended by over 400 dignitaries. It included brokers, channel partners, senior industry leadership, and much more.

It may be noted that the Indian retail industy was going through bad times in 2020 and 2021, caught between the crossfires of the novel coronavirus and economic whiplash. However, as the economy has staged a powerful comeback, retail market is witnessing massive growth.

Commenting on the launch of the project, Ankit Kansal, Founder & MD, Axon Developers, said, “Digital commerce despite being a formidable force can’t replace real world based brick & mortar retail. People do not just want to go out and buy but indulge in meaningful experiences, spend time with friends & families, and feel fresh & rejuvenated. The philosophy behind Gallexie-91 is to give unprecedented user experience to shoppers and strike the right balance between comfort, entertainment, and versatility.”

Manish Aggarwal, MD, Manish Buildwell, said, “With Gallexie-91 we have continued with our tradition of delivering aspiration. Gallexie-91 has been crafted & created with great inspiration and soon it will be amongst the most sought-after retail destinations in Gurgaon. It is more than just a shopping mall and will take the concept of experiential retail to new heights.”

Gallexie-91 has food courts, hypermarts, VR-based kid’s entertainment zone, fashion club, and much more. It is strategically located in Sec-91 and is in close proximity to upcoming employment hubs in sec-88, 74 A, 74 B, and Manesar.

The company claims that the project will also draw investor attention as it offers lucrative deals. Investment starts at Rs 25 lakh. The lease term is for 9 years.