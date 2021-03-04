ManipalCigna Health Insurance launches ‘Lifetime Health India and Global Plan’ for Indians domestic and global healthcare needs

The new plan lets a policyholder customize the cover he/she needs for their family using optional packages

ManipalCigna Health Insurance today announced the launch of their ‘Lifetime Health’ plan taking into consideration increasing incidences of healthcare problems, and also the rising costs, and to address the current concerns that consumers have.

The company claims that the ‘Lifetime Health’ regular premium renewable plan is thoughtfully designed after a period of research which identified that post Covid-19 pandemic, consumer conversation has finally changed from ‘do I need health insurance’ to ‘how much do I need’. Thus, keeping in mind the increasing healthcare incidences and cost, the plan offers the benefit of high coverage, optional packages and provides a comprehensive healthcare financing solution to secure an individual’s and a family’s domestic and global healthcare requirements at every stage of life.

Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance says, “The plan comes with 2 variants Lifetime Health India Plan and Lifetime Health Global Plan that offers a high level of protection with Sum Insured ranging from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 3 crores to give people financial access to cover advanced treatments and procedures, globally for up to 27 major illnesses, and also looks after their unique healthcare requirements for a lifetime.”

He further added, “Every stage of a lifetime is laden with different health needs and priorities. The new plan lets a policyholder customize the cover he/she needs for their family using optional packages like Health+, Women+ and Global+ along with Critical Illness rider that provides extensive coverage like screenings, vaccinations, and many more healthcare benefits.”

According to several reports, medical expenses have been surging at a double-digit rate in India, and the trend is likely to persist. The company says, thus, by anticipating and understanding a variety of health challenges people could possibly face over their lifetime. The new health plan is an adequate no-compromise health insurance cover to secure not just the current health needs of consumers but also the ones people are likely to require at different stages of their life.

Here are some of the benefits of the ManipalCigna Lifetime Health plan;