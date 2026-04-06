Buyers of gold jewellery can now trust they are purchasing pure gold, as the government has already mandated that jewellers must sell only hallmarked jewellery.

The Government has added seven more districts in the sixth phase of mandatory hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts (Amendment) Order, 2026. These include Rupnagar in Punjab, Banda in Uttar Pradesh, and Beed in Maharashtra, along with four other districts.

The sixth phase of the mandatory hallmarking, which came into force from the second of this month, covered 380 districts under mandatory hallmarking. Since 2021, more than 60 crore gold items have been hallmarked with Hallmark Unique Identification- HUID so far.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in a statement said that mandatory hallmarking covers six carats of gold jewellery and artefacts. These include 14 karat, 18 karat, 20 karat, 22 karat, 23 karat, and 24 karat. BIS added that under the Indian Standard, a provision for 9 karat hallmarking is also available, which is currently a voluntary grade.

The Bureau further said that consumers can verify the authenticity and purity of hallmarked gold jewellery carrying the HUID number by using the Verify HUID feature on the BIS CARE mobile application.

Hallmarking serves as a guarantee of gold purity for buyers, ensuring the authenticity of jewellery. For instance, hallmarked 18-carat gold confirms that 18 out of 24 parts are gold, with the remainder being alloy.

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There are 4 things to keep note of while buying hallmarked jewellery:

1. BIS Mark

2. Purity in carat and Fineness (any one)

a) 22K916 – Equal to 22 Carat

b) 18K750 – Equal to 18 Carat

c) 14K585 – Equal to 14 Carat

d) 20, 23 and 24 carat also to be hallmarked now

3. Six-digit Alphanumeric Hallmarking Unique Identification (HUID) code

4. Assaying Centre/Jeweller’s Identification Mark