Manappuram Finance NCD Tranche 1 issue opens for subscription; should you invest?

Manappuram Finance Ltd, one of India’s leading gold loan NBFCs, has come out with a Rs 1,000-crore NCD issue. The tranche 1 of the issue opens for subscription on 24th October and is scheduled to close on November 22, 2018 with an option of early closure or extension as decided by the Board of Directors of the company or the Debenture Committee of the company, as the case may be. The base issue size of the tranche 1 issue is Rs 2,00 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 8,00 crore aggregating up to the shelf limit.

According to the company, these are secured NCDs which are available in 10 options, and interest rates vary between 9.6% and 10.4%. The face value of the NCD bond is Rs 1000. The minimum application amount is Rs 10,000 collectively across all Series on NCDs and in multiples of one NCD of face value of Rs 1000 each after the minimum application.

These NCDs are rated as CARE AA/Stable by CARE Ratings and BWR AA+ Stable by Brickwork Ratings India Private Ltd. A. K. Capital Services Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are the lead managers of the issue.

It may be noted that Manappuram Finance is one of the major NBFC players in the gold finance business in India. Manappuram provides loans against the pledge of household and/or used gold jewellery and provides short-term personal and business gold loans primarily to retail customers who require immediate availability of funds, but who do not have access to formal credit on an immediate basis.

Their gold loan portfolio as of March 31, 2018 comprised approximately 2.25 million customers aggregating a principal amount of Rs 117,349.82 million in gold loans, which accounted for 76.21% of total loans on a consolidated basis. As of June 30, 2018, Manappuram disbursed gold loans to customers from a network of 3,331 branches of the company in 28 states and union territories of India, including 2,236 branches in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

