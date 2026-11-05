A taxpayer who failed to report salary from a previous employer, bank interest and rental income in his income tax return faced a penalty of Rs 29.07 lakh after the Income Tax Department detected additional income of nearly Rs 37 lakh during reassessment. However, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has now deleted the entire penalty, pointing to a crucial lapse by the tax department.

The Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal ruled that merely finding additional income during reassessment does not automatically establish misreporting of income. The tax department must specify how the taxpayer misreported income and establish that the conduct falls within the categories defined under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act.

The tribunal observed that the Assessing Officer had failed to identify the specific provision under which the taxpayer’s conduct qualified as misreporting. It said a general reference to misreporting was not sufficient to justify a penalty of 200% of the tax payable on the under-reported income.

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The case is important for taxpayers because the law distinguishes between ordinary under-reporting and under-reporting arising from misreporting. The penalty can be significantly higher in the latter case.

How did the Income Tax Department detect the additional income?

The case relates to Vachan Singh, who filed his income tax return for the assessment year 2020-21 on December 23, 2020. He declared a total income of Rs 87,67,260, which included his salary from Larsen & Toubro Limited.

However, the Income Tax Department subsequently received information that he had also earned salary from Mahagun India Private Limited during the relevant financial year. The department also found that he had received interest from bank accounts and fixed deposits and rental income that had not been included in his original return.

Based on this information, the department initiated reassessment proceedings under Section 147 and issued a notice under Section 148 on March 29, 2024.

The taxpayer did not file a return in response to the notice. However, he submitted explanations to the department on August 15, 2024, December 9, 2024 and February 20, 2025.

After examining information available on the Income Tax Department’s Insight portal, Form 26AS, bank statements obtained under Section 133(6) and the taxpayer’s replies, the Assessing Officer made three additions.

The breakup was as follows:

Particulars Additional income Salary from Mahagun India Pvt Ltd Rs 13,63,188 Interest from bank accounts and FDs Rs 21,54,758 Rental income Rs 1,80,000 Total additional income Rs 36,97,946

Consequently, the taxpayer’s assessed income increased from Rs 87.67 lakh to Rs 1.24 crore. The reassessment was completed on March 10, 2025, under Section 147 read with Sections 144 and 144B of the Income Tax Act.

Why did the taxpayer say he missed reporting his previous salary?

One of the interesting aspects of the case was the taxpayer’s explanation for not reporting his salary from his previous employer.

He told the Assessing Officer that he had worked with Mahagun India Private Limited until April 2019. According to him, his income tax return was prepared using Form 16 received from his current employer, Larsen & Toubro.

He claimed that he had not received Form 16 from Mahagun and, therefore, the salary from his previous employer was inadvertently left out of the return.

There was another important detail that the tribunal considered.

Mahagun had deducted Rs 1.70 lakh as tax deducted at source from the salary paid to the taxpayer. However, he had not claimed this TDS credit in his original return either.

The taxpayer argued that the omission of both the salary and the corresponding TDS credit supported his explanation that the income had been inadvertently left out rather than deliberately concealed.

The tribunal considered this a relevant circumstance. It observed that the fact that the salary and related TDS credit were both omitted lent contemporaneous support to the taxpayer’s explanation.

However, the tribunal did not hold that inadvertence had been conclusively established.

Department initially found higher interest income

The case also involved a difference in the interest income initially identified by the department and the amount eventually added to the taxpayer’s income.

According to the information initially available with the department, the taxpayer had earned interest income of Rs 42,76,735.

However, after examining bank statements, Form 26AS, information available on the Insight portal and the taxpayer’s explanation, the Assessing Officer found that the actual interest income was Rs 21,54,758.

The addition was restricted to this amount.

The taxpayer also accepted the rental income of Rs 1.80 lakh during reassessment proceedings. He expressed his willingness to pay the applicable tax and interest on the additional income.

During the penalty proceedings, he stated that he had paid tax and interest aggregating to Rs 17,22,640, subject to rectification sought in respect of TDS and self-assessment tax credits.

Why did the department impose a Rs 29 lakh penalty?

Despite the taxpayer’s explanations, the Assessing Officer initiated penalty proceedings under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act.

The department treated the additional income of Rs 36,97,946 as under-reported income arising from misreporting.

The tax payable on this income was calculated at Rs 14,53,842. The Assessing Officer then imposed a penalty of Rs 29,07,684, equivalent to 200% of the tax payable.

The taxpayer challenged the penalty, arguing that the department had not established how his conduct amounted to misreporting under the law.

He pointed out that the penalty notice dated March 10, 2025, merely stated that he had under-reported income in consequence of misreporting. It did not identify the specific category of misreporting allegedly committed by him.

The taxpayer also argued that he had not submitted any false documents, fabricated entries or fictitious claims.

However, the Assessing Officer rejected his explanation. The department’s reasoning was that the income had not been disclosed in the original return or in a return filed in response to the Section 148 notice. It also argued that the income would have escaped taxation had the reassessment not been initiated.

The taxpayer approached the Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals. However, the CIT(A), National Faceless Appeal Centre, rejected his appeal and confirmed the penalty through an order dated March 4, 2026.

He subsequently challenged the penalty before the Mumbai bench of the ITAT.

Under-reporting vs misreporting: Why the distinction matters

The key issue before the tribunal was whether the omission of additional income could automatically be treated as misreporting and attract a penalty of 200%.

Section 270A provides for penalties in cases of under-reporting of income. However, it makes a clear distinction between ordinary under-reporting and under-reporting arising from misreporting.

Under Section 270A(7), the penalty for ordinary under-reporting is 50% of the tax payable on the under-reported income.

However, Section 270A(8) provides for a penalty of 200% of the tax payable where the under-reporting is a consequence of misreporting.

The law also specifies six circumstances under Section 270A(9) that qualify as misreporting. These include:

Misrepresentation or suppression of facts. Failure to record investments in books of accounts. Claiming expenditure that is not substantiated by evidence. Recording false entries in books of accounts. Failure to record receipts in books of accounts that have a bearing on total income. Failure to report specified international transactions or specified domestic transactions covered under Chapter X.

The tribunal said the department must identify the particular category under which the taxpayer’s conduct is being treated as misreporting.

It observed that under-reporting and misreporting are not interchangeable expressions.

The order stated, “Every case of misreporting would necessarily involve under-reporting, but every difference between the returned and assessed income does not, by that reason alone, become misreporting.”

In other words, the discovery of additional income during reassessment may establish that income was not originally reported. But it does not automatically establish that the taxpayer deliberately misrepresented or suppressed facts.

Why did the ITAT find fault with the penalty notice?

The tribunal found that the Assessing Officer had failed to specify which of the six circumstances under Section 270A(9) applied to the taxpayer.

The notice dated March 10, 2025, referred to under-reporting in consequence of misreporting. However, it did not explain whether the allegation involved suppression of facts, false entries or failure to record receipts in books of accounts.

The final penalty order also reproduced the provisions of Section 270A(9) without identifying the specific clause applicable to the taxpayer.

The tribunal said this was a serious defect because each category of misreporting involves a different set of facts and allegations. A taxpayer accused of suppressing facts would need to respond differently from someone accused of maintaining false entries in books of accounts.

The ITAT made an important observation on this issue:

“Reproduction of the provision cannot take the place of a finding.”

It further observed that a general reference to misreporting leaves the taxpayer guessing about the precise allegation he is expected to defend.

The tribunal also noted that the Assessing Officer had not established that the taxpayer had produced false documents, furnished fabricated particulars, made false representations or created fictitious entries.

It said the mere omission of income from the original return was not sufficient to establish misrepresentation or suppression of facts under Section 270A(9).

ITAT says income escaping assessment does not automatically mean misreporting

The tribunal also examined the department’s argument that the additional income would have escaped taxation if reassessment proceedings had not been initiated.

It acknowledged that the taxpayer had not disclosed the income in his original return. It also noted that he had failed to file a return in response to the Section 148 notice.

However, it said these circumstances could establish the existence of under-reported income but could not, by themselves, establish misreporting.

The tribunal observed that if the possibility of income escaping taxation were sufficient to establish misreporting, almost every reassessment involving an addition could attract the higher penalty.

It stated that the weakness or inadequacy of the taxpayer’s explanation did not relieve the Assessing Officer of the responsibility to establish the specific aggravated default required for imposing a 200% penalty.

The ITAT also clarified that the taxpayer’s acceptance of the additional income, the non-claim of corresponding TDS on salary, his replies during reassessment and payment of tax and interest were relevant surrounding circumstances.

However, it said its decision rested principally on the department’s failure to identify and establish any of the circumstances prescribed under Section 270A(9).

ITAT relies on earlier High Court rulings

The Mumbai tribunal also referred to earlier judicial decisions while examining the distinction between under-reporting and misreporting.

It relied on the Delhi High Court’s ruling in GE Capital US Holding Inc. vs Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax, 2024 SCC OnLine Del 4233.

The tribunal noted that the High Court had treated under-reporting and misreporting as separate and distinct defaults. It had also emphasised that the specific charge must be communicated to the taxpayer.

The ITAT also referred to the Delhi High Court’s decisions in Jaina Marketing and Associates and Prem Brothers Infrastructure LLP.

These decisions reinforced the principle that a mere reference to misreporting, without identifying the relevant statutory provision and establishing its ingredients, cannot sustain an enhanced penalty.

What did the ITAT finally decide?

After examining the assessment order, penalty notice, taxpayer’s explanations and the appellate order, the Mumbai bench concluded that the penalty could not be sustained.

The tribunal observed that the department had failed to identify the applicable clause of Section 270A(9) at the assessment, notice or penalty stage.

It also rejected the possibility of converting the 200% penalty into a 50% penalty for ordinary under-reporting.

The reason was that the Assessing Officer had specifically initiated and imposed the penalty for under-reporting in consequence of misreporting. Once that charge failed, the appellate authority could not substitute it with a different charge and create a new penalty.

The tribunal accordingly directed the Assessing Officer to delete the entire penalty of Rs 29,07,684.

The order was pronounced on September 16, 2026, by Judicial Member Amit Shukla and Accountant Member Makarand Vasant Mahadeokar.

The taxpayer’s appeal was allowed.

What should taxpayers take away from this ruling?

The ruling highlights an important distinction for taxpayers facing income tax reassessment and penalty proceedings.

An addition to taxable income and a penalty for misreporting are two different matters. The fact that the department discovers income that was not included in the original return does not automatically establish misreporting under Section 270A.

The tax authorities must establish the specific statutory grounds for imposing the higher penalty and communicate the precise allegation to the taxpayer.

For taxpayers, the case also underlines the importance of checking salary details, bank interest, fixed deposit interest and other taxable receipts before filing an income tax return. Information available through Form 26AS and other tax information systems can help identify discrepancies.

However, the ITAT’s ruling should not be interpreted as a general exemption from penalties for inadvertently omitted income. The decision turned on the specific defects in the department’s penalty proceedings and its failure to establish misreporting under the relevant provisions.

Expert perspective

Dinkar Sharma, Partner, Jotwani Associates, said the ruling reinforces the distinction between under-reporting and misreporting under Section 270A. An addition during reassessment does not, by itself, establish misreporting. The tax department must demonstrate how the taxpayer’s conduct falls within the specific circumstances listed under the law before imposing the higher penalty.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an ITAT order concerning the specific facts of the case. The ruling does not mean that taxpayers are automatically exempt from penalties for omitting taxable income from their returns. The applicability of penalty provisions depends on the facts and circumstances of each case.

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