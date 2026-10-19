A person who sells a residential property and reinvests the capital gains in another house can claim tax exemption under Section 54 of the Income Tax Act, subject to certain conditions. But what happens when a taxpayer sells several residential properties and uses the gains to buy multiple houses?

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Bengaluru has ruled in favour of a taxpayer who sold 17 flats and reinvested the capital gains in five residential properties. The tribunal held that the tax exemption under Section 54 could not be restricted to just one new property when the gains arose from the sale of multiple residential houses.

The ruling offers an important interpretation of Section 54 for taxpayers who sell multiple residential properties and reinvest the gains in other houses. However, the exemption remains subject to the conditions of the law.

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Why did the Income Tax Department deny the exemption?

The case concerns Pavan Kumar Agarwal of Bengaluru and the assessment year 2020-21.

Agarwal owned land in Nallurahalli and Kumbena Agrahara in Bengaluru. He entered into joint development agreements with property developers to construct residential apartments on these plots.

Under the agreements, he received 76 apartments in Mahaveer Tranquil and 46 apartments in Mahaveer Willet.

During the financial year relevant to assessment year 2020-21, Agarwal sold 17 flats from these two residential projects. The transactions generated long-term capital gains of Rs 11.80 crore.

He reinvested the gains in purchasing four residential properties and constructing another property. His total investment in these properties amounted to Rs 11,80,61,786.

The investments included Rs 5.91 crore for one residential property, Rs 2.49 crore for a flat in Park Square, Rs 2.30 crore for another flat in the same project, and Rs 2.31 crore for a third flat there. He also spent Rs 44.04 lakh on constructing another property and Rs 39.19 lakh on improvements to a Park Square flat.

Agarwal claimed exemption under Section 54 for the entire capital gain.

However, the Assessing Officer took the view that the exemption could be allowed only for one residential property. The officer restricted the deduction to Rs 5,91,80,000, corresponding to the cost of the first property purchased.

The remaining Rs 5,88,81,786 was added to Agarwal’s taxable long-term capital gains.

Agarwal challenged the decision before the Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals in Bengaluru. The appellate authority upheld the tax department’s position, prompting him to approach the tribunal.

What did the taxpayer argue?

Agarwal argued that the capital gains arose from the sale of 17 separate residential flats. Therefore, he contended, the exemption under Section 54 should be examined separately for each property sold.

He also pointed out that the law did not expressly require capital gains from multiple residential properties to be combined for the purpose of restricting the exemption to a single new house.

The taxpayer cited earlier tribunal decisions and a clarification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes in 1977 in support of his claim.

He also highlighted that the tax department had accepted his claim for exemption on investments in multiple residential properties in the assessments for assessment years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The tax department, on the other hand, maintained that Section 54 generally allows the exemption when capital gains are invested in one residential house in India. It also pointed out that the law permits investment in two houses under a specific option when the capital gain does not exceed Rs 2 crore.

Since Agarwal’s total capital gains were substantially higher, the department argued that he could not use this provision to claim exemption for multiple properties.

Why did the tribunal rule in his favour?

The Bengaluru bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal examined the wording of Section 54 and the provisions governing the computation of capital gains.

The tribunal observed that the law requires capital gains to be computed for each capital asset transferred. It held that the exemption under Section 54 should also be considered in relation to the capital gains arising from each residential property sold.

The tribunal noted that the amendment replacing the words ‘a residential house’ with ‘one residential house’ was intended to restrict the reinvestment of capital gains from one residential house to one new residential house. It did not mean that capital gains from the sale of several residential houses must be reinvested in only one property.

The tribunal also referred to earlier decisions that had allowed Section 54 relief in cases involving the sale of multiple residential properties.

It observed that Agarwal had sold 17 flats and reinvested the gains in five residential properties. Since the number of new residential properties was lower than the number of flats sold, the tribunal held that the conditions of Section 54 had not been violated.

The bench also took note of the fact that the tax department had accepted similar claims in Agarwal’s assessments for the previous two years.

The tribunal concluded that the tax authorities were wrong in restricting the exemption to just one residential property.

It allowed Agarwal’s appeal and accepted his claim for exemption of Rs 11,80,61,786 under Section 54.

What does the ruling mean for taxpayers?

The ruling highlights the importance of examining how capital gains arise before deciding whether an exemption is available under Section 54.

Dinkar Sharma, partner at Jotwani Associates, said, “Taxpayers should carefully examine the conditions prescribed under the Income Tax Act before claiming capital gains exemptions. The nature of the property sold, the reinvestment made and the applicable legal provisions are important in determining eligibility.”

For taxpayers selling multiple residential properties, the decision provides support for the argument that the capital gains from each property should be examined separately when determining eligibility for Section 54 relief.

However, taxpayers should not assume that selling several properties automatically entitles them to claim exemption for any number of new houses. The facts of each case, the nature of the assets sold, the reinvestment and the applicable statutory conditions remain important.

The ruling is based on the law applicable to assessment year 2020-21. Taxpayers planning similar transactions should check the provisions applicable to their assessment year and seek professional advice before claiming an exemption.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on an order passed by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. Tax treatment may vary depending on the facts and circumstances of each case. Readers should consult a qualified tax professional before making decisions related to capital gains tax or claiming exemptions under Section 54 of the Income Tax Act.

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