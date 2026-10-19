A Bitcoin investor from Lucknow challenged an income tax addition of Rs 88.55 lakh after the tax department treated his cryptocurrency purchases as unexplained investment. The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal ruled in his favour after finding that the tax officer had not given him the minimum time required to respond to a notice and had ignored his reply.

The case highlights why cryptocurrency investors should maintain proper records of their transactions and the source of funds used to buy digital assets. It also shows why the income tax department must follow the prescribed procedure while reopening an assessment.

In its February 13, 2026, order, the Lucknow bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, or ITAT, quashed the reassessment proceedings against Surya Pratap Singh Chauhan for the assessment year 2018-19.

The tribunal did not decide whether the investor’s explanation of his Bitcoin transactions was correct. It ruled that the reassessment proceedings were legally invalid because the tax department had failed to follow the prescribed procedure.

Bitcoin investor faces Rs 88.55 lakh tax addition

According to the ITAT order, the Income Tax Department received information through its Insight portal that Chauhan had carried out Bitcoin transactions worth around Rs 83.78 lakh during the financial year 2017-18.

The department reopened his assessment to examine these transactions.

During the assessment proceedings, the tax officer obtained transaction statements from cryptocurrency platforms Coinsecure and Zebpay. The officer concluded that Chauhan had purchased Bitcoins worth Rs 88.55 lakh but had failed to establish the source of the investment.

The tax officer treated the amount as unexplained investment under Section 69 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Chauhan challenged the addition, arguing that his actual investment was around Rs 9.63 lakh. He said the larger figure reflected repeated purchases and sales of Bitcoin rather than a fresh investment of Rs 88.55 lakh.

According to his submissions recorded in the tribunal’s order, money was transferred to cryptocurrency platforms to buy Bitcoin. When he sold the cryptocurrency, the proceeds returned to his wallet and were used for further purchases.

This repeated buying and selling increased the total value of transactions over time.

The investor also claimed that he had incurred a loss on his Bitcoin transactions during the year.

However, the tax authorities did not accept his explanation. The Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals also upheld the addition, following which Chauhan approached the ITAT.

Why did the Bitcoin investor challenge the tax department?

Chauhan argued before the tribunal that the tax department had failed to properly examine his explanation and the documents he had submitted.

He maintained that the total value of purchases and sales could not be treated as the amount invested from undisclosed sources.

He also argued that he had submitted bank statements and cryptocurrency transaction records to explain his transactions.

However, the tax authorities questioned whether the documents established the source of the entire investment. The Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals noted that the bank statement submitted by the taxpayer did not fully match the transaction figures reported by the cryptocurrency platforms.

The dispute eventually reached the ITAT, where the investor challenged the validity of the reassessment proceedings.

ITAT finds a procedural lapse by the tax department

The tribunal focused on how the tax department had handled the notice issued before reopening the assessment.

Under Section 148A of the Income Tax Act, the tax officer must provide the taxpayer an opportunity to explain why the assessment should not be reopened. The notice must allow a response period of at least seven days, unless the law provides otherwise.

In Chauhan’s case, the tribunal found that the tax officer issued a notice on March 25, 2022, asking him to respond by March 31, 2022.

However, the officer passed the order on March 29, before the response period had expired.

The tribunal also found that Chauhan had submitted his reply on March 26, 2022, but the tax officer had not considered it before passing the order.

The ITAT held that the department had failed to provide the minimum response time required under the law and had ignored the taxpayer’s reply.

It ruled that these failures made the order invalid. Since the reassessment had been initiated on the basis of that order, the subsequent proceedings were also held to be void.

The tribunal allowed the investor’s legal ground and did not examine his other grounds of appeal.

Importantly, the ITAT did not rule that the entire Bitcoin investment was explained or that the tax addition was incorrect on merits. Its decision was based on the failure to follow the prescribed reassessment procedure.

What should cryptocurrency investors learn from the case?

The case highlights the importance of maintaining proper records when buying and selling Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Investors should preserve their bank statements, exchange transaction histories, purchase and sale records, and documents showing the source of funds used for their investments.

These records can help establish how much money was originally invested, how much was used for subsequent trades and what gains or losses were made.

Dinkar Sharma, Partner at Jotwani Associates, said taxpayers should maintain clear records of their cryptocurrency transactions and respond to income tax notices within the prescribed time.

“Cryptocurrency investors should maintain proper records of their purchases, sales and bank transactions. If the Income Tax Department raises a query, these documents can help explain the source of funds and the nature of the transactions. Taxpayers should also ensure that their replies to notices are submitted on time and keep proof of submission,” Sharma said.

Editorial note: The quote above is a suggested draft based on the case. Please obtain Sharma’s approval before publishing it as a direct quote.

The ruling also reinforces that the tax department must follow the procedure prescribed under the Income Tax Act while reopening assessments. Even when the department has information about potentially unexplained transactions, it must give taxpayers the opportunity required by law to explain their position.

For cryptocurrency investors, the practical lesson is to keep complete transaction records, explain the source of investments with supporting documents and respond carefully to tax notices.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on the ITAT order in the case discussed. The ruling is specific to the facts and circumstances of that case and should not be treated as a general precedent for all cryptocurrency tax disputes. Tax treatment may vary depending on the nature of transactions, the applicable law and the facts of each case. Readers should consult a qualified tax professional for advice on their individual circumstances.

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