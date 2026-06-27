Can the Income Tax Department add undisclosed income to your tax return simply because your name appears in a builder’s Excel sheet?

The Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has answered this with a clear no—at least where there is no independent evidence to support the allegation.

In a recent order, the Tribunal deleted a Rs 25 lakh addition made against a taxpayer after finding that the Income Tax Department had relied mainly on an Excel sheet recovered during a search on a real estate developer, without producing any evidence to show that the taxpayer had actually paid cash.

How the dispute began

The taxpayer, Sanjeetkumar Kedarnath Gupta of Ambernath, jointly purchased a commercial shop with his brother in GNP Galaxy Phase-I. The property was bought through a registered agreement for Rs 50 lakh, with Sanjeet’s share of Rs 22.5 lakh paid through banking channels.

The matter took a turn after the Income Tax Department searched GNP Consultancy and Solutions Pvt Ltd, the project’s developer, on September 23, 2021.

During the search, officials recovered an Excel sheet from the builder’s electronic devices. Based on the spreadsheet and statements recorded from some of the builder’s employees, the department alleged that the brothers had paid cash over and above the registered sale price.

According to the department, they had paid Rs 90 lakh as “on-money” in AY 2019-20 and another Rs 25 lakh in AY 2020-21. These amounts were added to Sanjeet’s income during reassessment proceedings.

However, Sanjeet denied making any cash payment. He maintained that he had paid only the amount recorded in the registered sale deed and that there was no evidence linking him to any unaccounted transaction. The Commissioner (Appeals) upheld the addition, following which he approached the ITAT.

According to Jignesh Shah, Partner – Direct Tax at Bhuta Shah & Co. LLP, an Excel sheet, diary or loose papers recovered from a third party do not by themselves prove that a transaction actually took place.

“Such documents are, at best, dumb documents without any evidentiary value. The Income Tax Department must establish a clear nexus between the taxpayer and the alleged transaction through independent evidence,” Shah says.

What the Tribunal found

The ITAT noted that it had already ruled in Sanjeet’s favour in another case involving AY 2019-20. In that order, pronounced on May 13, 2026, it had deleted the addition of Rs 90 lakh after finding that the department had failed to produce any corroborative evidence linking the taxpayer with the alleged cash payment.

The bench found that the facts for AY 2020-21 were identical.

Apart from the Excel sheet recovered from the builder and statements of the builder’s employees, there was no direct evidence showing that Sanjeet had actually paid Rs 25 lakh in cash. Since the department could not point to any distinguishing facts, the Tribunal followed its earlier decision and deleted the entire addition.

Why this ruling matters

The Tribunal reiterated that the burden of proving undisclosed income lies on the Income Tax Department.

It also noted that there was no cash seizure, no receipt, no matching bank withdrawal, no independent witness and no other corroborative material connecting the taxpayer with the alleged cash payment. Further, the taxpayer was not given an opportunity to cross-examine the persons whose statements were relied upon by the department.

Shah says this principle has practical significance for taxpayers.

“The initial burden of proof is on the Income Tax Department. If it cannot substantiate its claim with credible corroborative evidence, additions cannot be made. A taxpayer is not required to prove that he did not make an on-money payment simply because his name appears in a third party’s seized records,” he explains.

He adds that corroborative evidence could include cash trails, bank withdrawals, confirmations from parties, seized agreements, accounting records, digital evidence or other material establishing the actual flow of unaccounted money. Entries in a builder’s internal Excel sheet alone are generally not enough to justify an addition.

What rights do taxpayers have?

The ruling also highlights an important procedural safeguard.

If the tax department relies on statements of third parties, taxpayers can seek copies of the seized material, statements and digital evidence relied upon. They may also ask for cross-examination of the persons whose statements form the basis of the addition.

According to Shah, if these safeguards are denied or the department fails to produce adequate corroborative evidence, the assessment can be successfully challenged before appellate authorities.

The takeaway

The order reinforces that additions for alleged cash payments cannot rest solely on documents recovered from someone else’s premises.

Unless the Income Tax Department can produce independent evidence directly linking a taxpayer to the alleged transaction, a third-party Excel sheet or loose papers alone may not be enough to sustain a tax addition.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the order passed by the Mumbai Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in the case of Sanjeetkumar Kedarnath Gupta vs ITO (ITA No. 1011/Mum/2026, Assessment Year 2020-21), pronounced on June 12, 2026, along with expert views shared by Jignesh Shah, Partner – Direct Tax at Bhuta Shah & Co. LLP.

The ruling is specific to the facts and evidence presented in this case and should not be treated as a precedent applicable to every tax dispute. Tax outcomes may vary depending on individual facts, available evidence and applicable law. This article is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as legal or tax advice. Readers should consult a qualified tax professional before taking any decision based on this information.

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