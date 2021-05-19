Making Swiss gold buying simple: Alankit partners with Digital Swiss Gold

Representative image

Alankit Imaginations Limited, a subsidiary company of Alankit, has partnered with Digital Swiss Gold (DSG), an innovative digital platform allowing investors to buy and hold physical gold digitally in Switzerland as well as sell and send gold via a mobile app. This partnership will tap into the 25million+ customer base of Alankit, and enable them to understand as well as invest in high-quality Swiss gold digitally, Alankit said in a statement.

Digital Swiss Gold provides a hassle-free experience of buying Swiss Gold for long-time savings from the comfort of one’s home, with all the benefits of gold as an investment. Investors can become a Digital Swiss Gold member by creating an account on the app within minutes and buy Swiss Gold digitally, starting from as little as 1 gram, once they complete the KYC process.

With this partnership, Alankit aims to make fractional gold ownership easy, cost-effective, safe and secure for its customers. The collaboration will offer competitive and transparent pricing, saving its customers up to 10 per cent when compared to published Indian gold prices by sourcing gold directly from Swiss refineries and eliminating middlemen.

DSG’s Swiss gold meets the highest standards of 0.9999 fineness and is compliant with all London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) gold bar specifications. All purchases are recorded permanently on a private permissioned blockchain and buyers are issued a picture of the gold bar with a serial number along with a digital warehouse receipt. The gold is audited and stored in fully insured non-bank Brink’s vaults in Zurich Switzerland.

Apart from all these benefits, through the association with Digital Swiss Gold, investors with Alankit will also get an opportunity to win gold and other rewards and discounts, refer a friend and earn a reward, and will have access to a weekly newsletter from financial experts.

Commenting on the partnership, Ankit Agarwal, MD Alankit Ltd., “This innovative and technological approach towards gold purchase will make owning gold accessible to all. Alankit has been duly recognized by well-known organizations for its diligent efforts toward achieving the breakthrough offering. By partnering with Digital Swiss Gold, Alankit enables various offerings to the customers and helps them to choose the right platform to buy gold in a more simple way. This product has been designed using the latest App technology & is easily downloadable from the Google Play Store so that you can purchase Swiss gold without any hassle.’’

Ashraf Rizvi, Founder & CEO, Digital Swiss Gold & Gilded said, “We aim to make physical gold ownership digital, mobile and convenient while offering great savings to customers. We want to make sure that digital gold finds its way into the portfolio of investors across all age groups. This association with Alankit will allow us to reach more savvy investors interested in reaping the benefits of a store of value, stability and returns that 100% Swiss gold provides without having to worry about insurance, storage, physical handling, difficulty and expense in selling, or validating authenticity. The additional savings that Digital Swiss Gold offers will enable the customers to invest more of their hard-earned money in the ultimate store of value – gold, which has historically provided excellent protection against local inflation and attractive returns for Indians.”